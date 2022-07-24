EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 1995. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Historian Page Smith wrote in a column that one of the principal consolations of old age, is an old marriage. He noted parenthetically that he was tempted to say that it was the only consolation to old age.
I published Smith’s column in a publication I edit and was taken by this particular column because he said “an old marriage is comparatively rare these days and that for two such different creatures as a man and a woman to live in relative harmony until they reached old age was in itself an astonishing achievement.”
I never met Smith, except through correspondence and telephone calls, yet I felt we were friends. At least I know we were kindred spirits.
Smith died Monday, Aug. 28, at the home of his daughter, Anne Easley, in Santa Cruz, California. He was 77.
When I learned of his death, I reread his column on “Old Marriages.” He told of the poignant words on a New England tombstone: “It is a fearful thing to love what death can touch.”
His comment was: “A cry of the heart if there ever was one. The bad news,” he continued, “is that one partner in a marriage, however idyllic, will predecease the other. The loss of a spouse in any marriage is heartbreaking; in an old marriage it is doubly so — the most cruel and hardest to bear, most difficult to reconcile of all that life can inflict upon us.
“Too bad it has to come at the end, but so it does. To lose one’s spouse is to know the true meaning of grief.”
That column, written in September, 1990, proved prophetic.
Death touched his beloved wife, Eloise, on Sunday, Aug. 27. He died the following day.
I believe this is the way Smith wanted his marriage to end.
He had written that “it would be comforting to think that old love does indeed achieve such transcendence that one partner can let the other go with joy and gratitude for what has been given, the most precious gift in life’s giving — the true marriage. Having said that I am cowardly enough to hope that I would not be the one put to the test.”
Before becoming a columnist, Smith was already an eminent historian and a prolific author of the 10-volume American history series, “People’s History of the United States.”
He retired as professor of history at University of California at Santa Cruz and lived a rather isolated life on what he called “Scruffy Acres” in the Santa Cruz Mountains. He raised chickens and wrote a book about their importance.
He continued to write books, as well as his column, which was syndicated by the San Francisco Chronicle. His controversial book, “Killing the Spirit,” published in 1990, was a scathing attack on higher education.
He chastised professors for ignoring students in their selfish pursuit of “research, little of which is worthy of the name,” and accused universities of “neglecting their educational mission” and “shamelessly overproducing Ph.D.s, then pitting them against each other in a struggle for jobs and tenure.”
Smith’s columns were packed with wisdom, humor and at times with cantankerous comments. He hated clichés about the elderly, especially those that tended to isolate older people and create a gulf between generations.
“The young,” he said, “need the old more than the old need the young. Without access to the experience of their elders, young people would have to reinvent the world over and over again.”
Even though I never met him personally, I feel enriched from having read his wisdom, his humor and even his cantankerous comments on life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.