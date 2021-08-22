EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I have been told that I have animal magnetism.
For a man over 60, I’ve always considered that a compliment. Personally, I never considered myself as having much physical charm, but bald-headed men are rumored to have a reputation for virility.
And after all, who am I to question my power to attract physically?
The other day I got my male ego deflated at the Roseburg duck pond. This is the place where city-folk farmers drop off their unwanted fowl, then other city folks come and feed them.
My wife and I have been parking our car at the pond site and walking the bike path through the nearby park. This is a pleasant way to exercise.
At least it was until I met Greta.
I just never figured my animal magnetism would attract a goose. Greta is a big, plump white goose who lives at the pond. I think she has fallen in love with me.
This love affair started rather innocently when I walked past Greta and said: “Honk, honk.”
There must have been some hidden goose speak message in “honk, honk,” because the minute I honked, Greta honked back.
I thought it was funny and honked back several times. After a while, I said my last honk and moved on toward the bike path. So did Greta.
I tried jogging to get away. Greta came running after me.
To her it was obviously love at first sight. That worried me when I remembered that geese mate for life.
It was rather embarrassing too, since my wife was watching as this down-covered floozy tried to wrap her long neck around my leg.
My wife decided to intervene and shooed Greta away. Greta hissed and came menacingly toward her. When she turned to retreat, Greta nipped her from behind. My wife, even though she is the church secretary, did not turn the other cheek.
When Greta came sidling up to me again, I said, “You’d make a good pate de foie gras,” but she just thought I was making love to her in French.
I had enough of this foolishness, so I joined my wife in the car and started to drive away to find some other place to exercise.
Greta waddled alongside the car, honking all the way.
I sped up and Greta was virtually taking to wing beside the car.
I put the car in reverse and slowly backed to the parking strip, trying to figure out an escape route. Greta did an about-face and tracked my car, beak to hood. Suddenly, I remembered two other geese that had come into my life. They had been given to me by a neighbor when I lived in California. The neighbor said they’d make a nice Christmas dinner.
That was fully my intention until one day I came home from work and discovered my children had dressed the geese in doll clothes. They had also named them Lucy and Goosey, a most dangerous thing to do when one is envisioning roast goose for Christmas dinner.
Needless to say, Lucy and Goosey were not cooked geese and there was no parting of their heads for a Christmas feast.
As I remember, when we moved north we took them to the duck pond at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, California.
Good heavens, I thought, Greta looks just like Lucy. Could she have possibly hitchhiked with some Canada geese flying north from Fullerton?
At that moment another car honked its horn. Greta immediately moved to where the sound came from.
I slowly eased my car away from the pond and headed home, too exhausted to consider walking.
