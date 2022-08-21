EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in May 1990. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Recently one of my sons, who is divorced and lives in California, began dating again. His girlfriend also is divorced and has two children, as does my son.
The relationship got serious, so my son thought it was time to introduce her and her two children to his parents.
I imagine she was nervous about coming into a stranger’s house. I imagine her two children were even more unsettled about meeting strange adults for the first time.
We all took an immediate liking to each other and it was as if these three were always part of the family.
The peace and tranquility soon ended when one of the children innocently called us “Grandma” and “Grandpa.”
The oldest of our two granddaughters announced firmly: “That’s my grandma and grandpa, not yours!”
No amount of reasoning would arrest her fears that someone was moving in on her territory. She even enlisted the aid of her younger sister, who joined in the chorus about rights to grandparents. This is a new experience for my wife and me, but it must occur every day in what is euphemistically called “blended” families.
We personally have no problem with these children adopting us as grandparents. We have no problem sharing with them the love that only grandparents can give, and knowing full well, in doing so, we would not take away any love from our own two granddaughters.
The problem, however, appears to be still unresolved. The other day, my wife and I received this letter addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Duncan:
“I was wondering if it was all right if I called you Grandma and Grandpa Duncan when Amy Rose and Kathleen aren’t around so that it doesn’t hurt their feelings. Please write back. Love, Samantha.”
I decided to answer Samantha this way:
Dear Samantha:
I would like to tell you a story about myself. I am the youngest child in a family of 10 children. Being the youngest is not always the easiest place to be in a family, especially if there are nine ahead of you.
When I was growing up, I heard everyone talking about a sister named Louise, who had died of burns she received in an accident before I was born and how sad this had made my mother feel. My two older brothers married and moved away. As I grew up, I didn’t see them too often. I just knew they were my brothers.
After I had reached the age where I was old enough to go into the Marine Corps and had been away at sea for over a year, I returned home on a leave. I had a train layover in Atlanta, Georgia, where one of my older brothers lived. He met me at the train station so we could share some time together between trains.
As we talked, he said he had just been to visit his mother’s grave and to put some flowers there. His words shocked me. When I had left home my mother was very much alive. Had she died while I was at sea and no one had told me? I was angry and yelled at him for not letting me know my mother had died.
He quickly explained that he was not talking about my mother, but his mother. For the first time in my life and as a full-grown man, I learned that the three oldest children in my family, including Louise, whom my mother mourned so, were not my mother’s own children. Their mother had died.
You see, Samantha, my mother never made any distinction between these children and her own. To them my mother was always their mother. I promise you. Samantha, I will not make any distinction either, because the story I have just told you is true.
Love, Grandpa
