I took advantage of the library’s summer programs to read outside my comfort zone, and I discovered some gems.
“Less” by Andrew Sean Greer, winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, was a delightful surprise made even better as an audiobook narrated by Robert Petkoff.
Arthur Less is fast approaching 50, and his longtime publisher has rejected his latest novel. If that were not disheartening enough, his longtime lover announces he is marrying. So what does Less do? He accepts every literary invitation proffered and launches an around-the-world adventure that is hilarious and heartwarming. And the ending is sublime.
I loved everything about Less, from his muddling of the German language to his awkwardness in social situations. Now I can’t wait to dive into Less’s next chapter in “Less Is Lost,” which will be published Sept. 20.
I participated in the Chicanx Literature Series, which is how I came across “Imaginary Parents: A Family Autobiography” by Sheila Ortiz Taylor and Sandra Ortiz Taylor.
Sheila Ortiz Taylor’s prose illuminates the sisters’ larger-than-life parents during the 1940s and 1950s in Los Angeles, and her subtleties generated a rich dialogue during our program discussion.
Photographs of Sandra Ortiz Taylor’s miniature installations created from found objects add a layer of complexity to the narrative that emerges of their white father and Chicana mother. This is one of those memoirs in which the ordinary becomes extraordinary in gifted artists’ hands.
Finally, I read “My Ántonia” for the library’s Willa Cather discussion, which will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. I don’t know how I missed this classic, but I’m glad I finally rectified that.
The novel is a retrospective of pioneer life on the Nebraska prairie told from the perspective of Jim Burden, an orphan who moved to the area to live with his grandparents at the same time Ántonia and the Shimerdas arrived from Bohemia.
There is a timeless quality to the story that resonated with me. I grew up in Iowa 100 years after the main events in “My Ántonia,” yet I identified with their hardscrabble life. With themes of the immigrant experience, gender roles and social class, I expect a lively discussion.
Summer Reading Program SurveyWe invite children, teens, parents and caregivers to complete a brief survey about the Summer Reading Program for a chance to win a $10 Dutch Bros gift card.
To participate, visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org, and click on “2022 Children’s and Teen Summer Reading Program Survey.” Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library, or participants may email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. Please respond by 2 p.m. Saturday.
We will use your feedback to help assess the effectiveness of this year’s program, and your thoughts will play a critical role in developing next summer’s schedule.
