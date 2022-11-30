Q uestion: How can I make good nutrition choices when food prices are so high?

Ally F. Gottfried MFN, RD, CSO, LD is a registered dietitian and Board Certified Specialist in Oncology at the Community Cancer Center. She has over 20 years of experience in hospitals, pediatric health and community settings. www.cccroseburg.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.