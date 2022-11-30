Q uestion: How can I make good nutrition choices when food prices are so high?
Answer: It can be difficult to focus on nutrient content when just getting food on the table is a challenge as grocery bills sky rocket.
In the past, locally grown (Pacific Northwest) produce costs less than products shipped from far-away states and overseas.
However current transportation costs of all food play into the final bill for the purchaser, and coupled with supply chain and manufacturing issues, even locally grown food is more expensive.
So, how do we make the best choices budget wise while also maintaining optimal nutrition intake? Two things that can help are planning and substitutions.
Planning meals even two to three days ahead of time can help you make good use of left-overs by extending the use of a single food. Substitution means getting creative with foods you might not have thought about in the past and brushing up on your cooking from scratch skills.
You pay for the luxury of convenience foods.
For example, there is a store in town that apparently sells huge rotisserie chickens that’s reasonably priced. A large chicken can be stretched to three meals and could include a chicken casserole with vegetables, chicken sandwiches or wrap, and finally a delicious chicken vegetable soup made from the broth of the carcass bones.
Winter root vegetables are usually less expensive. Sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkins, jacket potatoes, carrots and squash have a good nutrition profile and add bulk to a meal — meaning it makes it go further.
And don’t forget the humble cabbage with vitamin C, calcium and fiber. Shred or slice thinly and lightly steamed, delicious!
Look for frozen or even canned vegetables for further cost cutting. Frozen vegetables are frequently on par with fresh as far as nutrient content and sometimes more so!
Additionally, with frozen vegetables you can portion out exactly what you are going to use for a meal and have less waste.
With canned vegetables choose low sodium products and rinse under water before eating. Buying in bulk and from discount stores can also help reduce cost.
Review your canned fruit options. Canned mandarin oranges can be a sweet snack while providing vitamin C. Look for the day old fruit bin at the market or bananas that are over-ripe; they cost less and can be added to a smoothie.
Frozen fruit can be costly.
Protein sources including meat and poultry are often the most expensive items on a shopping list. Time to substitute. Lentils, chick peas and beans are a source of protein and can be added to casseroles and stews to bulk out a meal.
Use less meat and more beans in your chili. Buy dried beans and soak overnight, the cost difference is huge from around 48 cents a portion for canned beans to 15 cents a portion for dried.
For spaghetti sauce, buy one jar of the good stuff and add a couple of cans of diced tomatoes to make the sauce go further without giving up the original flavor.
For the adventurous, home made yogurt is surprisingly easy to make and can be flavored with some of that day old fruit. Or for the kids, adding peanut butter can hide yogurts tart flavor.
And needless to say, this is a good time to cut back on additions to the shopping basket that weren’t on your list, but somehow manage to find their way to the check out with you. Namely cookies, chips, candy and soda.
Making your own holiday treats can be less expensive and is usually more fun in the long run.
Bottom line: Food prices will continue to be higher than normal for some time, so plan a garden for next year, practice gleaning and take up canning, drying and freezing.
