Aviva Health will continue dental services in Myrtle Creek after Dr. Mike Shirtcliff, the founder of Advantage Dental and South Umpqua Integrated Health agreed to sell his Myrtle Creek dental office to a Myrtle Creek man who is an Aviva Health board member.
The property was purchased by board member Charles Ireland, whose family has supported a variety of Aviva Health initiatives over the years. Ireland plans to lease the facility to Aviva Health to continue dental services in the location at 244 NE Division Street. The 3,200-square-foot office with four dental rooms is fully outfitted. Equipment in the facility will be purchased separately by Aviva Health.
Shirtcliff said the agreement is a way of giving back to the community where he was born, grew up and practiced dentistry from 1972 until 1991 and gave him his start in life and dentistry.
Shirtcliff gives credit to his partners in South Umpqua Integrated Health, Dr. Christine Seals of Roseburg and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Cindy Shirtcliff of Roseburg, who helped him reopen the Myrtle Creek Clinic, Shirtcliff said both shared the vision of increased access to care for the South Douglas County residents.
Aviva Health currently operates a family medicine clinic in Myrtle Creek on property also owned by Ireland.
“We’re very pleased to continue the great work Dr. Shirtcliff and his dental staff have offered the Myrtle Creek community,” says Deana Chrisenbery, director of dental services at Aviva Health.” The coming together of Dr. Shirtcliff and Mr. Ireland to make this happen cannot be understated and represents a significant gift to the people of Myrtle Creek and an important continuation of high-quality dental services in the community.”
Aviva Health intends to officially open the dental clinic, in March 2020, according to Chrisenbery, and anticipates providing close to 1,200 patient visits in its first full year of operation.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Aviva Health recently hired three South Umpqua Integrated Health dental employees to staff the facility. Dentist coverage will be provided by Aviva Health’s current team of dentists on a rotating basis until a more permanent solution is in place.
All dental services offered at Aviva Health’s other clinic locations, including exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, partial and full dentures, whitening and sealants, will also be available at the Myrtle Creek site.
