A cancer diagnosis can feel like the end of the world, as it labels a person with an illness that hangs over them, casting a shadow over their life that is flipped from a sense of normalcy to one filled with treatments, restless nights and a realization that one’s life is never truly the same as before.
Cancer does not make an exception for children. The disease can put a weight on not only their shoulders but their families’ too.
Camp Millennium attempts to remove that weight and provides kids with a chance to return to some semblance of normalcy with a week-long camp filled with activities, art projects and parties.
Founded in 1992, Camp Millennium was formerly known as Camp You Can. Although the name has changed, the mission of the camp has stayed the same through its 31 years: To have a camp where kids can come to feel normal again.
“They miss out on school, they miss out on their friends and they miss out on their families,” said Camp Director Mindy Bean. “When they come to camp, everybody knows cancer. It is not a big deal when somebody comes to camp with no hair, it’s not a big deal when somebody comes to camp and has a port. Everybody can relate.”
Bean said words cannot encapsulate the significance a camp like this can have on kids who attend. The only way to truly understand is to witness the willingness from campers to try new things, see the bravery they have in attempting the ropes course or the zip-line and to listen to their individual stories of struggle.
Ninety kids attended this year’s camp enjoying activities like fishing the Umpqua River with guides to show them the best spots to fish. There is a field day where campers learn how to shoot a bow, rock climb and ride a horse. Field trips are included during the week where campers enjoy movies at a local theater, try their hand at bowling and spend a day with the animals at Wildlife Safari.
When campers arrive, they choose a camp name that they inscribe on thinly cut pieces of wood and wear around their neck throughout camp. Names like Jelly Bean, Little Jolly Rancher or Sasquatch are some of the names campers or counselors choose.
One 14-year-old camper, who went by 808 as a nod to his home state of Hawaii, said he is most looking forward to slow dancing at Prom Night.
“I am looking forward to everything, this is a great camp and its super fun,” 808 said. “It was my birthday and my grandma bought me a ticket to come out and visit and it was the same time as the camp. So, I just wanted to come out.”
Other campers who went by the names Brookie Cookie, 15, and Tulip, 14, said they are looking forward to meeting new people and trying new things like the zipline.
“I’m really looking forward to the town days and I really like art stuff, so I am looking forward to things like that. I really like to swim and I’m looking forward to using the pool and I’m excited for the dance too,” said the camper known as Brookie Cookie. “I am expecting to make a lot of new friends in camp.”
Celebration of Life is a significant event during the camp as both campers and counselors gather in an auditorium to honor past campers or counselors who have since passed. This year, four counselors were honored during the celebration.
Often times, previous campers will become counselors. Kevin Henderson, 27, is one such counselor. After his sister beat cancer at the age of 4, Henderson was diagnosed himself with brain cancer at the age of 5.
“Camp really made me forget that I had cancer and I was able to live my life like a normal kid here. I have been to many other summer camps but no other camp has the same bond as the kids here have,” said Henderson. “It might be hard the first day or two. Especially if you have not been away home, I understand, but after the first day or two the kids mesh really well.”
Henderson has since beat his cancer and offers Camp Millennium his support as a counselor, giving back to the program that, he says, changed his life. He joins the 65 other camp counselors and volunteers this year and expects to be back at camp next year.
Camp Millennium is open to hosting kids aged 5-16 at a first-come first-serve basis. Applicants do not have to be from Oregon in order to apply for a spot. Siblings of those applicants are also encouraged to apply as siblings of kids diagnosed with cancer have gone through their own kinds of struggle. The camp includes volunteer on-site nurses, an on-site doctor and are equipped to handle each camper’s needs including medication.
