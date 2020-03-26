COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from eight to 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266. The COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (3), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20) and Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s ninth COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on Friday, and died Tuesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 10th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on Sunday, and died Monday at Salem Hospital. She also had underlying medical conditions.
Douglas County still has three confirmed cases, but none were from the three drive-thru testing events that have been done. Tuesday’s event had 43 people tested, and another event is planned for Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. But as of Wednesday afternoon, the results of only six of the 95 people tested were available.
“So the drive-thrus that we’ve done where people were all sick to get into the drive-thru clinic, still no positives there,” Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said. “This suggests that although the virus is clearly around, it’s not widely prevalent in Douglas County yet.”
He said now is the time to redouble efforts to work on social distancing and other preventative measures to keep the virus from spreading. Dannenhoffer said the drive-thru clinics have been getting faster and more efficient in getting the swabs for testing.
“We even did a smell test because there was a report that this disease is associated with a decreased sense of smell, so we checked everybody’s sense of smell before they got the test,” Dannenhoffer said.
Dannenhoffer said he’s been surprised at how few people have tested positive for the virus.
“Some of these people are pretty sick with stuff, so either the tests aren’t as sensitive as we think, which is possible, or there are other nasty viruses out there.” Dannenhoffer said.
The sensitivity of the test, Dannenhoffer said, would be how sure you are that someone who shows positive actually has the disease.
A COVID-19 test can only be ordered by a healthcare provider. Information has been given to providers and clinics about how to get their patients signed up for the drive-thru testing process. Tests are currently being processed at the Oregon State Public Health Lab and a growing number of commercial labs, like Quest and LabCorp.
There are very few outpatient clinics in Douglas County offering testing and community health partners are working to make testing available to a wider number of people.
Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries stores in Roseburg and Sutherlin are asking people to hold off their donations while the stores are closed underOregon Executive Order 20-12.
Goodwill officials said without staff on-site, the donation becomes an illegal dumping act, because they can’t control damage from weather or looting that might happen.
So Goodwill officials are asking that people do not dump their donations during the “Stay Home, Save Lives” closure.
The Sutherlin and Roseburg Goodwill stores are closed until further notice.
When are we going to hear about all of the people who have already survived this? Nothing but doom and gloom.....
I ought to have added: the incorrect statement, "The sensitivity of the test...would be how sure you are that someone who shows positive actually has the disease," could be made correct by changing the last few words, to read: ""The sensitivity of the test...would be how sure you are that someone who shows *negative* actually *does not have* the disease."
"The sensitivity of the test, Dannenhoffer said, would be how sure you are that someone who shows positive actually has the disease." No. That would be specificity. I am sure that Dr. Dannenhoffer knows this. A highly sensitive test will be positive for every afflicted person, and a test that tests positive for everybody with or without disease is 100% sensitive, but is useless because it is 0% specific. A 100% specific test will be negative in every person without the tested condition.Think of it this way: sensitivity is the ability to detect disease in the presence of disease, and specificity is the ability to detect the absence of disease in the absence of disease.
Log In
