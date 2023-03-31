ELKTON — It's been five years in the making, but soon the public will be able to see Elkton Community Education Center's new building.
Technically, the building isn't finished yet. But the Elkton nonprofit will host its annual volunteer night Saturday, giving a first glimpse into the new wellness center. Much like the center itself, the 1,100 square foot building will have multiple uses.
"It's really evolved because when we were first thinking about the building, we were thinking about it in the context of all the events that we do here," said Marjory Hamann, ECEC executive director. "We'd already been thinking about the building as a space to host some wellness services. And then when the pandemic happened, it just really crystallized the need."
The space includes a 460-square-foot, multi-use conference room equipped with presentation and conferencing technology; five ADA accessible, gender-neutral bathrooms, two with roll-in showers; and indoor storage space.
The building's concept began when a project began to adapt part of the center's land into a softball field for the local high school team. As discussions and plans progressed, a full concept for the open area took form. The first two stages, the softball field and a track that goes around the entire field, are already complete.
It's taken about 48 people to physically bring the concept to life, not counting donors who contributed strictly monetarily. If it didn't require a specialist or saws, high school students like Randall Gritton have been learning through doing.
"Since we don't have a whole lot of people it's a little more involved than I think it would be at another construction site. So I'm basically doing almost the same job as Rodger," Gritton said. "Basically, if there's like small things, like helping hold stuff or cuts or whatnot, that's usually me. But when we're doing stuff like when we were hanging drywall like me and him we're both doing basically the same thing."
Framing the building has been Gritton's favorite part, a skill he plans to use again when he helps his dad guild a barn on their own property. It's just one of many new skills he's gained in the almost three years he has been working at ECEC through its Youth Employment Program.
Students in this program were involved in generating CAD designs for the building, designing the living roof and constructing the building itself.
Once finished — which should be some time next month after county inspections have been completed — the center will act as a rentable space, wellness center and pretty much any other sort of function needed by the community.
That need is mostly focused on wellness, though. Elkton is a federally designated as a medically underserved area. There is a shortage of primary health care services for Elkton residents; in fact, there are no doctors within half an hour's travel from the town. Residents have to travel to Cottage Grove, Reedsport or Roseburg for care.
According to the Oregon Office of Rural Health, Elkton is one of the top 10 areas of greatest need in the state — they are eighth out of 128 areas of need.
“With our new wellness initiative, we are adding the space to do things like host support groups for people living with chronic illnesses, train volunteers to help people register for public benefits, and schedule visiting nurses to fill other gaps in our residents’ access to wellness services,” Hamann said. “The space also has been equipped with the latest technology so community members can have remote access to medical, wellness and health care providers.”
A dedication and open house will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with tours of the space held until noon. Volunteer sign up sheets will be readily available; help is always needed.
