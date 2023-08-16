Most people faced with 109 degree temperatures seek the comforts of the river, soaking in cool water or blasting their air conditioning in the hopes of staving off the summer’s heat.
Randy Feldmen went running.
The 58-year-old created a tradition of going for a 3-mile run in Stewart Park on the hottest day of the year.
“I have been doing this every year for a long time. The hottest day of the year, the hottest time of the year only comes once and I want to really experience that, really bring it to life. I think in our nation we have become very soft. Most people skate comfortably through life without ever having really lived it,” Feldmen said. “When you’re out there on the trail and you’re running and you feel your heart beating and you listen to your breathing, that’s life. That is living it, that’s where it’s at.”
In the middle of a run Feldmen does not see the heat as a bad thing. Instead, his mind invites it, knowing that he can push past the point of wanting to quit. Feldmen developed a firm belief that through a strong mentality one can will the body passed its perceived limitation.
“I get to the end and its very satisfying, it’s something I’ve accomplished but it’s all about living a healthy life,” said Feldmen.
Having worked in the dementia ward of the Roseburg VA Health Care System for 12 years, Feldmen furthered his resolve having seen where an unhealthy lifestyle might leave someone.
“We take our health and hand it over to the medical industries and say, ‘Here, here is my health you take care of it.’ Then, we go out to McDonalds and have pancakes for breakfast and I think that’s craziness because it leads to diseases like heart disease, cancer, dementia, things are largely preventable with exercise,” he said.
Feldmen runs on a regular basis. If he is not running, Feldmen likes to ride his bike into work.
He has been a vegetarian the majority of his life and has been a vegan for about four years. In his past he has lifted weights. When Feldmen did lift, he said he was in the gym for almost 20 hours a week and is looking to return to a similar schedule.
According to Feldmen, in his prime, his best mile was 3:56.
After serving his time in the Army, Feldmen learned life can be difficult. Being unhealthy makes life even harder.
“When I got out of the Army, I realized that this is it. I no longer have my meals paid for. I no longer have everything taken care of. I’m going to go out there and fend for myself, now,” Feldmen said. “It’s a challenge and to be competitive in this world I had to be on top of my game.”
Feldmen went on to say that life can put a person in some dark places, painful places that can seem impossible to bounce back from but having a healthy body and a discipline to maintain a healthy body can make those hardships easier.
Feldmen believes anyone can do what he does and can lead a healthy lifestyle. To simply move and to be active goes a long way in leading a healthy lifestyle.
However, he does not recommend starting an active lifestyle by running 3 miles in 110-degree heat. Instead, Feldmen would recommend starting small and setting small goals which will create a strong foundation to build off of.
“I want to live a long life. I don’t want to live a sedentary kind of life. Inside is for comfort, that is where the air conditioners are,” Feldmen said. “I want to live a longer lifespan, live a healthier lifespan. Maybe just die at 110-years-old in my sleep or something like that.”
After the interview concluded Tuesday afternoon with Feldmen, he decided to go for another run. It was 103 degrees.
