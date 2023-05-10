WEDNESDAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous We Are Not A Glum Lot — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Learning to Live Again — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
THURSDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Judge Not — Noon, 425 Second St., Myrtle Creek.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Tractor Supply’s parking lot, 328 Dakota St., Sutherlin. facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Alzheimers and Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., The Chapel, 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Ask for Sarah at 541-464-5600.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous New Way — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Live! — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane St., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Saturday Night Serenity — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church Side Building, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Narcotics Anonymous Clean & Free — 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 425 NE Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous Primetime — 7 p.m., St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Candlelight meeting, lights off. 541-957-1489.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous Women in Recovery — 6:30 p.m., 435 NE Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Narcotics Anonymous N.T.D.N.T. — 6:30 p.m., Deer Creek Village Community Room, 2843 NE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous As Bill Sees It — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, RM20, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Located at the far end of the outdoor covered basketball, inside the fence. 541-900-0699.
Narcotics Anonymous Grateful Heads — 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 181 E. Second St., Sutherlin. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wildlife Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Weekly Reflections — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Rides — 6 p.m., Stewart Park locomotive, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Easy 2-4 mile ride; helmets and waivers are required. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7-8 p.m., 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. 541-673-7552
Narcotics Anonymous Happy Valley — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1489.
Square Pegs Autism Social Club & Support Group — 7-8:30 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St. Roseburg.An atmosphere of support and understanding for adults (ages 18+) with an Asperger/autism spectrum or similar neurodivergent profiles.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Down the Drain, 206 Cedar, Drain (Behind Dollar General). 651-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
