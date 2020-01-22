WEDNESDAYLupus Support Group — 5-6 p.m. For new location information call Peggy at 541-229-0439.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 888-214-3384.
The Gift of Motherhood — 7-9 p.m., Mercy Conference rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childbirth preparation class. 541-677-2451.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
THURSDAYVictims of Domestic Violence — Free faith-based recovery classes for Douglas County residents meets each Thursday in Roseburg. 866-262-9284 for time and location.
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg support group — Weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9 a.m. weigh-in, New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Heather, 541-643-2010.
Cancer: Thriving and Surviving — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room B and C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Living Well Chronic Pain Program — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community cancer Center Conference Room B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step Sisters Group — 10:30–11:30 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Women only. 541-673-7552.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Free Veterans Swim — 2-2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
Medicare 101 Educational Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Gain an understanding on how medicare works, differences between medicare advantage and medicare supplement plans, discover how medicare prescription drug plans work and more. Free event, seating limited. Call 541-632-4488 or email cindyeastman@ffig.com to register.
PTSD Support Group — 7-8 p.m., Community Cancer Center Room B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Contact linda.mooney@earthlink.net.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
SATURDAYMedicare 101 Educational Workshop — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Gain an understanding on how medicare works, differences between medicare advantage and medicare supplement plans, discover how medicare prescription drug plans work and more. Free event, seating limited. Call 541-632-4488 or email cindyeastman@ffig.com to register.
Overeaters Anonymous — 11:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Cow Creek Tribal Office, 2371 NE Stephens, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 425 2nd St., Myrtle Creek.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Full Measures Group (coed) — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10-11 a.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267, ext. 5104.
Grief Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Community Cancer Center Room B, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-1258.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Early Stage Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2:30-4 p.m., Linus Oakes, 2665 NW Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Registration required. 541-345-8392 or 800-272-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-671-0008.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Compassionate Friends — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Rooms B & C., 2880 NW. Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-1890.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., CHI Mercy Medical Center Conference Rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Narcotics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Glendale Baptist Church, 173 First St., Glendale. 541-957-1489.
Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 1-888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Hearing Loss Association of America Douglas County Chapter — 7-9 p.m. For new location information email Chuck at cvlcek@centurytel.net
De-stress with guided meditation (free) — 7-7:30 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com, 541-672-5889.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Drug, 109 E. Central Ave. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Winston. www.roseburgaa.org
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 714 NW Frontage Road, Canyonville. Abby, 541-345-8392.
Memory Care Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 714 NW Frontage Road, Canyonville. 800-272-3900.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Free Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m. Community Cancer Center Conference Rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway. 541-673-2267.
Bereavement Support Group — 5-6:30 p.m., Linus Oakes (main building chapel), 2665 NW Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. 541-677-2384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center Conference Room C, 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Us TOO Prostate Cancer Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267.
