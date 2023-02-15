TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous We Are Not A Glum Lot — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Judge Not — Noon, 425 Second St., Myrtle Creek.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., 400 Main St., Yoncalla. 541-673-7752.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Principles of Recovery — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Birthday Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step It Up — 5-6 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7-8 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Miracle Meeting — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Primary Purpose — 3-4 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Mt. Nebo, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Boxing for Parkinson’s Rock Steady — 10:30 a.m.-noon, 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous Women in Recovery — 6:30 p.m., 435 NE Second St., Myrtle Creek.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous As Bill Sees It — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, RM20, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Located at the far end of the outdoor covered basketball, inside the fence. 541-900-0699.
Alcoholics Anonymous Wildlife Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Wake Up and Live — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Weekly Reflections — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon-1 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free. roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Stretch and Balance Rock Steady — 1-2 p.m., 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8115.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Alcoholics Anonymous Tri-Sobriety Group — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous HOW — 7-8 p.m., 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. 541-673-7552
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Autistic Adult Support Group — 7:15 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St. Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Down the Drain, 206 Cedar, Drain (Behind Dollar General). 651-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.