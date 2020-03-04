TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Sarah Calvert, 541-464-5600.
Memory Care Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m. For location information call 541-464-5600.
Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
THURSDAYVictims of Domestic Violence — Free faith-based recovery classes for Douglas County residents meets each Thursday in Roseburg. 866-262-9284 for time and location.
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop. 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg support group — Weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Sutherlin TOPS — 9 a.m. weigh-in, New Hope Fellowship Church, 764 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Heather, 541-643-2010.
Cancer: Thriving and Surviving — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room B and C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Living Well Chronic Pain Program — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step Sisters Group — 10:30–11:30 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Women only. 541-673-7552.
Visually Impaired People Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. 541-784-5554.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 12, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Freedom From Smoking — 1-3 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-672-9596, ext. 430.
Free Veterans Swim — 2-2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
Better Breathers Club of Roseburg — 3 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Meets first Thursday of each month. Contact Mandy Hermansen for more info, 541-677-4826.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
The Gift of Motherhood — 7-9 p.m., Mercy Conference rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childbirth preparation class. 541-677-2451.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Aviva Health Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop — 9-11:30 a.m., 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. Set and manage goals, manage your physical, mental and emotional changes due to pain, eat healthy and boost your activity level without pain and more. Register: 541-672-9596, ext. 430 or cnorona@avaiva.health
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., Pacific Training & Education Center, 430 Chadwick St., Roseburg. 541-957-0288.
SATURDAYSquare Pegs Adult Autism Support Group — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 2040 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. A safe space for adults anywhere on Autism Spectrum (whether diagnosed by a physician or self-diagnosed) to be themselves and make new friends without having to explain their eccentricities. www.pathwaysfaa.org
Overeaters Anonymous — 11:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Cow Creek Tribal Office, 2371 NE Stephens, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 425 2nd St., Myrtle Creek.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Full Measures Group (coed) — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10-11 a.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267, ext. 5104.
Grief Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Community Cancer Center Room B, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-1258.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Parkinson’s Support Group — 1:30-2:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. Sandy, 541-430-1286.
Overeaters Anonymous — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-671-0008.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA Building 2, Room 301B. Free class for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., CHI Mercy Medical Center Conference Rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Narcotics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Glendale Baptist Church, 173 First St., Glendale. 541-957-1489.
Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 1-888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Drug, 109 E. Central Ave. 541-957-1489.
De-stress with guided meditation — 7-7:30 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com, 541-672-5889.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Winston. www.roseburgaa.org.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. Membership or $7 day pass required. 541-430-1286.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Ostomy Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., call Jacqui for location information 541-912-1284.
Free Veteran’s Swimming — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Show veterans ID and receive a pass that’s good for swimming only. No membership required. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m. Community Cancer Center Conference Rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway. 541-673-2267.
Tobacco Cessation Class — 4-5 p.m., Community Cancer Center Cancer, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-673-2267, ext. 5104.
Celebrate Recovery — 4:30 p.m. meal, 5:30 p.m. large group, 6:30 p.m. small group, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. Childcare provided. 541-679-5605.
Bereavement Support Group — 5-6:30 p.m., Linus Oakes (main building chapel), 2665 NW Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-677-2384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center Conference Room C, 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
