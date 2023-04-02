Could you choose between work and taking care of your disabled child? Parents in Oregon are asking legislature to stop making them choose by amending laws that keep parents from becoming paid caregivers for their disabled children.
Jennifer Murphy of Winston is one of hundreds of Oregon parents advocating for change. It became very apparent when her oldest son was born that Murphy needed to be the one to care for him. Down syndrome, Graves disease and feeding, breathing and mobility issues, his care was something that only Murphy felt she could truly provide. It was a workload that doubled when their second son was born with autism and type 1 diabetes.
Between both boys, the Murphys qualify for 800 hours of attendant care — help that has been nearly impossible to find and even more impossible to keep for a long period of time. In the 10 years the Murphys have qualified for help, they have only ever had two reliable support workers.
Being 18 years old, legally able to work in the U.S. and passing a background check is all that is required to become a caregiver for a disabled child, called a personal support worker or direct support professional. Almost anyone can get the job, unless you are that child’s parent or legal guardian.
During the pandemic, however, Oregon obtained a temporary waiver from the federal ban which prevented the state from paying parent caregivers. For two years, parents like the Murphys have been able to not only provide knowledgable support to their children, but not have to choose between that care and providing for their family.
“It’s been pivotal. It’s been what’s always been missing. It’s been life changing,” Murphy said. “My children have had access to unfailing care available to them to work on their goals. To have the care by their most qualified caregiver. The environment has been able to remain predictable and stable for the children having their parents caregivers, which is really important.”
Since Murphy has been a paid care provider for her children, frequent hospital trips have completely ceased. In that same time period, her younger son has gone from nonverbal to speaking in nearly full sentences. The Murphys say that’s because they have been able to concentrate on what’s best for their boys.
It’s care that Murphy was already offering, sure, but without the stresses from before. With two forms of income, life has gotten just that little bit easier. There isn’t the constant worry over juggling bills or the possibility of her husband missing work because of an emergency.
Roseburg mother Nichole Matz has seen similar success caring for her daughter and similar struggles in finding reliable care. Evyn is entirely dependent on somebody else to meet her needs from the time that she gets up in the morning until the time that she goes to bed at night. She has microdeletion, a condition that results from the deletion of small pieces of chromosomes. It causes developmental delay, microcephaly — abnormal smallness of the head — and mid-line deformities.
“Being able to see what’s going on with her, to interpret her cues, to understand when she’s trying to make a request for something to drink or she wants to go outside and play or she wants to take a bath or she’s not feeling well, those are all tied to some type of bodily gesture that she makes,” Matz said. “If you’re not in tune with that, and you’re not aware of those cues or don’t have a history with that child, you miss that entirely. It’s just one of those things that come with that lived experience of being a parent.”
Matz recalls one caregiver that was let go after camera footage revealed Evyn was left unsupervised near a five gallon water bucket for an extended period of time.
“You hope and trust that they’re going to come into your home and provide care for your child the way that you would provide that care for them. And a lot of times, that’s not the case,” she said. “A lot of times they’re coming into your home, it’s just a job.”
The pandemic, which allowed Oregon to receive the waiver permitting parents to be paid to care for their disabled children, will expire May 11. There’s funding to keep the program going, Advocates for Disability Supports member Calli Ross said, but the Oregon Department of Disability Services will not put any kind of request in without legislative direction.
That’s where Senate Bill 91 and Senate Bill 646 come in. Both are currently being considered by the Senate Human Services Committee.
In the simplest terms, SB 91 is a waiver request from the Department of Human Services to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services seeking federal funding to pay parents to provide attendant care services for their disabled child.
SB 646 would require Oregon Health Authority request federal approval for parents or legal guardians to be paid personal support worker or direct support professional for children who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
There are two concerns facing these bills: the worries over conflicts of interest which brought about the ban in the first place and how to finance this change. Rep. Christine Goodwin R-Canyonville, one of the co-sponsors for SB 646, said there shouldn’t be any concern over either.
“I don’t see how it’s an additional cost,” she said. “X number of dollars are directed toward these children. I guess perhaps what they’re alluding to is: now these parents who were not being compensated will now be, but there should be an offset from the number of employees that you need through the agency, which they’re having a hard time filling that anyway.”
Goodwin said the bill puts a lot of criteria in place. For example, parents are not allowed to be paid for more than 60 hours of work in a week and measures are in place to ensure children are not receiving duplicate services.
“It’s not just the typical caretaking for your children. It is really the comparable work that an attendant is coming in and doing for your child,” Goodwin said. “Parents are the person for the job. Let’s keep the best person for the job.”
SB 91 will be addressed by the Senate Committee On Human Services on Monday. No meetings are currently set for SB 646.
