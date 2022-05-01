Vanessa Darnell and her husband, Charles Darnell moved to Douglas County two years ago from Alaska and bought a small farm east of Sutherlin, after a position opened in the Center for Wound Healing at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Little did she know at the time, that she would soon be the one that needed to heal.
Vanessa, 53, and Charles are both in the medical field. He is a nurse supervisor at Mercy, but Vanessa had not been doing regular screenings even though she knew how important they were.
“It was kind of, this happens to my patients, not to me,” Vanessa said. “We’re not the best at our own care, but I went in for a screening mammogram and they said there was a spot they wanted to check. I actually wasn’t going to go for the other diagnostic mammogram, and he (Charles) goes oh, just go. So I went and sure enough, there it was.”
It’s a good thing he convinced her to go. In the follow-up mammogram, Vanessa was diagnosed with estrogen progesterone hormonal breast cancer and had surgery on Sept. 9, 2021.
That’s about the time everything seemed to hit the fan, not the least of which were the COVID-19 restrictions. At the time, forest fires were burning out of control not far from their farm east of Sutherlin and the smoke was almost unbearable.
They had to leave to go to Portland for the surgery and they weren’t even sure they would have a home when they got back. In fact, Charles had given a key to their second vehicle to a neighbor in case there was an evacuation, so they could drive it away from the fires if necessary.
“So all this was going on, we didn’t know anybody, we were stuck at home, all the businesses around here were closed, and I couldn’t go to her appointments with her because they would only let her in,” Charles said. “So it was challenging because I couldn’t be a part of the whole thing. So I sat in the waiting room a lot, by myself. The day of her surgery I sat out there 16 hours.”
Even though, Vanessa kept putting off her mammogram, when she finally was diagnosed, doctors were still able to catch the cancer early. The prognosis is good, but she was very lucky. Vanessa felt she was at low risk because none of her immediate family had any history of cancer.
“That’s why she was just kind of blowing it off,” Charles said.
“And I knew better,” Vanessa said. “Even if there is no family history, and you don’t feel any bumps or lumps and you don’t feel any pain, there still could be something there.”
Her cancer was very small when it was discovered, but was invasive and had gotten into the breast tissue.
“It was small enough that with the lumpectomy and radiation that hopefully there’s not going to be a return,” she said.
After her radiation treatment, she was supposed to be on medication but was not tolerating it very well. So she is just monitoring it and remaining optimistic that it won’t come back.
After the original surgery in Portland, Vanessa was able to get her radiation treatments and checkups all done locally at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg and she said that’s been nice to not have to travel long distances.
“You kind of feel like they’re all family, you feel comfortable with them, you can ask them anything, and I have all the trust in Dr. Stephen Williams and the radiologist we have here,” she said. “Everybody was just kind and warm and compassionate.”
Vanessa said she’s had a lot of support from all of the staff at the Wound Clinic where she works. Her husband has stood by her side all through the process and having a husband with nursing skills has been a big advantage. Her advice for women going through breast cancer treatments is to not try to do it all by themselves.
“Let people help you because you’re dealing with a lot emotionally and a lot of appointments you have to go to and treatment afterward,” Vanessa said. “And the family needs to know, it’s just done and over. Once the surgery and the radiation or the treatment is done, there are still after-effects that happen with that patient.”
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Charles said. “And if you don’t take care of yourself after you go through this, it’s going to get worse at the end.”
The Darnells haven’t had to take advantage of Douglas County Cancer Services, which is a volunteer-driven organization that offers support for Douglas County cancer patients with special clothing, as well as financial aid for rent, groceries, utilities and gas cards, and also information and resources for the patients.
Vanessa has had patients at the Wound Center who have needed help in healing after cancer surgery, and many of them have taken advantage of the aid offered by DCCS. So she’s seen the support the organization offers firsthand.
“They’ve had really positive things to say about it. They have a shop where they can get wigs or other prostheses and a lot of support is there for the patients,” she said. “Fortunately we didn’t need it, but it’s nice to know those options are there.”
