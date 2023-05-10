Forget Me Not Village, a nonprofit health community in Roseburg, houses a small boxing gym for patients affected with Parkinson’s disease. Patients practice a non-contact style of boxing called Rock Steady Boxing with benefits stemming from improved quality of life to a possible delay in symptom progression.
Pam Speta, founder and CEO of Forget Me Not Village, said she became familiar with Parkinson’s after her husband of 40 years was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and showed symptoms of Parkinson’s. She founded Forget Me Not Village in 2021 to help those impacted and their families.
“I learned to deal with (it), I got trained and then when he died, it was just like, nobody needs to go through the hell I went through trying to care for him. So, I will spend the rest of my life trying to help people go through all this stuff, show them their options and talk to them about the medications they’re taking,” said Speta.
Roseburg’s Rock Steady Boxing Gym is an affiliate of the original gym based out of Indianapolis. It was founded by Scott Newman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 40 and developed this style of boxing in 2006 to battle his own Parkinson’s symptoms.
Parkinson’s is a degenerative movement disorder which can impact a person’s motor skills, balance and their speech or sensory functions, according to the Forget Me Not Village website. Boxing slows these symptoms down by activating specific parts of the body to achieve a certain combination of punches or movements.
Trainer Keith Howard said patients will challenge themselves with different movements, which gives them confidence knowing they can move parts of their body in synch with other parts to achieve any given exercise.
Howard said the hips are such a core part of the body, not only for boxing, that creates the balance necessary for just about every patient to find success in the gym.
“They have found the moves you do in boxing are the exact moves that you have to have in order to treat the symptoms,” said Speta, “It helps with hand-eye coordination and helps with their peripheral vision as well. Parkinson’s patients have a tendency to just look ahead, they don’t use the full field of vision and consequently they run into things.”
Forget Me Not Village has about 40 boxers who attend the weekly classes on a regular basis. There are three levels of classes ranging from beginner to advanced so each patient can progress at their own pace.
This style of boxing can help with other forms of neurodegeneration like the kind found in stroke victims. Craig Tuss, who suffered from a stroke, said the boxing, water aerobics and learning about how to eat better have left him with positive results.
“Having a place like this has really helped me improve. It’s great to have a small group where we all want to just get better,” said Tuss.
Forget Me Not Village houses more than just a boxing gym. They offer a small amount of housing for Alzheimer’s patients, a full kitchen for patients to eat as a community and learn about a healthy diet. They offer water aerobics, sauna treatments and massage sessions for patients. They offer resources through classes, giving patients and their families the opportunity to learn about their respective disease.
“So, we do all of that and we are capable of telehealth too. Just basically trying to level the playing field with the big city. Get these people all the information they need to be able to cope well. There’s a lot of information but there’s little information if that makes sense,” said Speta.
Find out more at forgetmenotvillage.org or visit Forget Me Not Village at 2028 NE Airport Road, Roseburg.
Forget Me Not Village filed a civil suit against Greg Kovach, of Roseburg, on April 28 alleging negligence, defamation, conversion and trespassing. Kovach used to own the property that now houses Forget Me Not Village, but sold it in July 2021. Kovach filed a small claims suit against the business, and its owner, in May 2022. Speta paid Kovach $3,502 and the lawsuit was dismissed.
Good article. Alan Alda, the actor who appeared in M*A*S*H, has Parkinson's disease. As part of the physical therapy, he has said one of the things he does it take weekly boxing lessons.
