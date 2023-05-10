Forget Me Not Village, a nonprofit health community in Roseburg, houses a small boxing gym for patients affected with Parkinson’s disease. Patients practice a non-contact style of boxing called Rock Steady Boxing with benefits stemming from improved quality of life to a possible delay in symptom progression.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

D7R3
D7R3

Good article. Alan Alda, the actor who appeared in M*A*S*H, has Parkinson's disease. As part of the physical therapy, he has said one of the things he does it take weekly boxing lessons.

