A Roseburg oncologist has been honored by the Oregon Health Sciences University Office of Rural Health.
Dr. Randy Moore, medical director and radiation oncologist at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, was honored last Wednesday, as an honorable mention Rural Health Hero of the Year by Robert Duehmig, the interim director of the Oregon Office of Rural Health which partners with OHSU in Portland to help strengthen the rural health care delivery system.
The award honors an outstanding person, program or organization that has improved the quality and availability of health care in rural communities.
The Cancer Center received an invitation from the Office of Rural Health to submit a nomination for the award of Rural Health Hero of 2019. Rural Health officials said they had a record number of outstanding nominees this year and it was painful to have to choose only one. The letter stated “Because your nomination made it abundantly clear that Dr. Randy Moore has made extraordinary contributions to your community, we would like to recognize Dr. Moore by designating him as honorable mention.”
Moore was nominated by Ally Gottfried, a clinical dietician /oncology dietician at the Community Cancer Center. Gottfried said in her nomination letter, “The long term impact on patients is that they know they have been cared for by an expert, but not only that, a very kind, compassionate and genuinely caring man.”
Community Cancer Center Director Tammy Turner said the criteria went above and beyond expected job responsibilities visiting patients and families in their homes in their greatest time of need, working over the past decade to bring radiation oncologists to the community.
“They included outstanding volunteerism, sustained and successful commitment to a particular issue or issues affecting rural health care and long term impact of contribution,” Turner said.
Angie Welk, a hospice nurse has been working with Dr. Moore for about three years of her 15 year nursing career said he always treated patients with the utmost compassion.
“I’ve been blown away with how respectful he is and how nice he is, and funny,” Welk said.
Moore praised the staff at the CCC for making the award possible.
“I hope it comes to light that it’s not a reflection of me, but of what we do in general for health care here,” Moore said. “I feel very privileged to be involved with people and some of the journeys in their life when they face the most difficult times and struggles that they have to face, it’s just one of those honorable things, I don’t know what else I would do in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.