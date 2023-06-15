Meghan Trainer’s music filled the air at Stewart Park Wednesday evening as nearly 50 people danced to the likes of Lil Jon and Francesca Maria during a Zumba class.
Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA of Douglas County and Roseburg Parks and Recreation, free Zumba classes will be featured at Stewart Park Wednesday evenings from June 14 to Aug. 30. These classes are aimed at having fun while breaking a sweat through various styles of dancing.
YMCA Zumba instructor Cece Lynn said she stumbled upon a class at the YMCA one day and after participating in multiple classes she found herself teaching them.
“I was working out, went on a water break and heard some upbeat music and decided to check it out to see what all the ruckus was about. The Zumba instructor just grabbed my arm and said, ‘come join us!’ Next thing I knew I was in this Zumba class not knowing what it was even called,” said Lynn.
Lynn went on to say her entrance into the world of Zumba was a welcoming one as classes promoted an easy-going atmosphere where wrong moves do not exist while allowing participants to learn at their own pace.
However, everyone at Stewart Park Wednesday evening seemingly took to dancing to Lynn’s playlist with a practiced ease. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate from old to young, dancers and those who cannot keep a beat. There is a spot for everyone.
“Cece got me into Zumba. I started taking Zumba in the Park, I had a membership at the YMCA and it all spiraled from there,” said Sarita Cameron. “The fact that Zumba is a fun dance, basically, it’s a dance party aerobics. It’s a great workout, you don’t really feel like you’re working out, it’s pretty repetitive. If you get it, great. If you don’t, nobody really cares.”
No registration is needed for classes but instructors ask that those who wish to participate arrive a few minutes early to sign in, wear comfortable workout clothes and bring water. Each class will be held each Wednesday at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Zumba was a program developed by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez in the 90’s, inspiring millions of people to fist-pump and body roll their way through a workout.
If dancing is not your thing, Roseburg Parks and Recreation offers a calm alternative in their weekly Yoga classes. From June 17 to Aug. 26 free Yoga classes will be held at Stewart Park from 10-11 a.m. every Saturday morning.
