On April 21, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs made the decision to halt future deployments of its new electronic health record system until improvements are made at five sites that currently use the system, including the Roseburg VA Hospital.
This comes as Veterans Affairs identified multiple areas of improvement are needed before a nationwide deployment is made in June.
Being one of five sites that currently use the new system, the Roseburg VA announced in a press release that it will reset the system to prioritize the health outcomes of its patients. “During this reset, VA will fix the issues with the EHR that were identified during the recent ‘assess and address’ period, continue to listen to veterans and clinicians about their experience with the EHR, and redirect resources to focus on optimizing the EHR at the sites where it is currently in use.”
Roseburg VA began using the new EHR system in June 2022. Since then, the local VA has identified areas of improvement they will implement for local veterans in this most recent system reset.
Veterans Affairs has a clear understanding the new records system is not meeting expectations. “There have been challenges with performance, such as latency and slowness, problems with patient scheduling, referrals, medication management, and other types of medical orders,” said Roseburg VA spokesperson Nikki Hansen.
Veteran Dave West said his experience with the new system has been mostly positive.
However, when it comes to scheduling and showing up for appointments at sites like Portland or Eugene, those were not compatible with the system used in Roseburg which can make the process difficult for veterans. West explained many of the veterans he works with at Post 2468 have had similar experiences.
“As a result of the recent ‘assess and address’ period, we have a comprehensive list of challenges with the new EHR that need to be fixed. We’ve never before had such a clear roadmap to success, and we will use this reset period to focus on execution and systematically resolve key issues before resuming future deployments,” Hansen said.
Additionally, Veterans Affairs will be renegotiation its contract with Oracle Cerner, the company behind implementing the new system.
“We are working toward including new contract terms that will hold Oracle Cerner accountable to deliver the high functioning, high-reliability, world class EHR system that veterans deserve,” Hansen said.
The other sites that are using and optimizing the new EHR system are the Spokane and Walla Walla VA Hospitals in Washington, the Southern Oregon VA and the Central Ohio VA.
