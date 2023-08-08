Russell J. Woolley has been selected as the new president and CEO of CHI Mercy Health in Roseburg, with a tentative start date of Oct. 2.
The announcement came Monday via a press release from the health care organization.
Woolley was hired following a nationwide search after former CEO Kelly Morgan announced his retirement. Morgan officially retired in May 2023 and Dr. Jason Gray had been the interim-CEO.
“We are excited to keep Russ in the CommonSpirit Health family and know he is the right person to steer Mercy as it expands to serve the growing community in Douglas County,” said Ketul Patel, president of PNW Division of CommonSpirit Health. “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Jason Gray who stepped into the interim CEO role at Mercy after Kelly’s retirement in May. Dr. Gray has been chief medical officer at Mercy for the past 12 years and brought stability to Mercy during the search process.”
Woolley joins CHI Mercy Health from Federal Way, Washington, where he has been vice president and chief operating officer of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s St. Francis Hospital since 2016. Previously, Woolley was the vice president of operations at University of Colorado Health in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Woolley is board-certified in health care management and a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Woolley graduated from Brigham Young University and holds master’s degrees in health management and policy, and in finance from the University of Michigan.
Woolley and his family — a wife and four children— are looking forward to being active members of our community and exploring Douglas County, the press release said.
