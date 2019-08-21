SouthRiver Community Health Center, which operates out of three locations in Winston and Roseburg, has been awarded a grant for $167,000 to support its efforts to integrate physical and mental health services.
The grant was announced by the U.S. Health & Human Services, Health Resources & Services Administration, which handed out over $200 million to go to 1,208 health centers across the nation. The money is earmarked to increase access to high quality, integrated behavioral health services, including treatment for opioid use disorder.
Dr. Gregory Brigham, CEO of Adapt in Roseburg, said in a press release, that SouthRiver has carried out initiatives to expand access to treatment for patients who struggle with substance use and mental health disorders.
The funding, he said, will allow the center to add behavioral health staff to work with medical providers and with Compass Behavioral Health to provide care for patients who have complex health concerns. Those can include substance abuse disorders, chronic pain, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Oregon’s total Behavioral Health award was just over $4.5 million, which will support 27 health centers in the state and all were awarded the same grant.
