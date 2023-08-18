Thrive Umpqua’s Walk With A Doc, an event held at 8 a.m. the third Saturday of each month, will see a new regular host in CHI Mercy Health’s Dr. Terri Lundy.
“Over the years we have tried to host a community where people walk and we have had various walking groups form throughout the county where hundreds of people have participated. This is a partnership that we started to do that is a themed group walk where a local medical physician would volunteer to support a walk and do a little health talk,” Thrive Umpqua’s Strategic Partnership Director John Dimof said.
However, Lundy will not be attending the walk this month. Instead, her colleague CHI Mercy Health’s Community Provider Relations Coordinator Susan Pierkarski will be filling in.
Lundy is board certified in internal medicine and has called Roseburg home since 1991. She has worked in primary care, addiction care, occupational health and administration. For the past four years, she has worked with Adapt Integrated Healthcare.
“I am an avid walker and make sure to walk every day. I have often told my patients over the years that walking helps improve everything. Even in small amounts. It helps with stamina, energy, mental health, arthritis and immune health. It even helps reduce cancer risks,” Lundy said. “Most everyone can do some walking and get the benefits. I build walking into my daily errands and activities as well as getting some distance walks in.”
Each walk will begin at the east end of the YMCA parking lot, at 1151 NE Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, and will follow along the Stewart Park walking path. Those who participate can walk at their own pace but are asked to wear appropriate shoes and bring water.
Walk With A Doc is one part of an overall well-being challenge hosted by Thrive Umpqua. When registered, participants can log their activities for a chance to win prizes like trips to the coast.
“We are actually tying in all of the community’s well-being activities into a central community challenge,” Dimof said. “This is one activity that by participating in people are also participating in the community wide challenge. We’ve never had one well-being challenge that people can do across any organization or any age group.”
