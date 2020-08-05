Umpqua Community Veg Education Group has announced that a virtual version of the lifestyle and nutrition course that will teach people new strategies to improve health.
The 13-week course will start Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The course is an evidence-based, disease prevention and reversal series by UC-VEG that uses lifestyle medicine to address the leading causes of death in the U.S.
UC-VEG is a nonprofit that supports people who are interested in learning about the wide-ranging benefits of living a healthy lifestyle and eating more whole, plant-based foods.
New topics are covered each week, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic illnesses, in a socially supportive atmosphere.
The program will have practical cooking demonstrations, and take-home packets of helpful handouts and easy and affordable recipes.
The course is sponsored by the Umpqua Health Alliance, CHI Mercy Medical Center, Aviva Health, Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, and Pita Pit in Roseburg.
To learn more about the lifestyle and nutrition course call 541-378-6359. You can also visitwww.UCVEG.org or email stayfresh@ucveg.org.
