Thrive Umpqua, formerly Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, has partnered with digital health company Sharecare and Boston University School of Public Health to offer the Sharecare RealAge Test to Douglas County residents.
According to the press release, the scientifically-based assessment “shows you the true age of the body you’re living in — the first step toward improving your well-being.”
The community health survey asked about your eating, exercise and sleep habits, as well as family health history, behaviors and existing conditions to estimate your body’s age based on more than 100 well-being factors.
“It offers actionable insights for the participant’s own personal health journey as well as having a positive influence on the entire community,” the press release said. “The results will be used to help Thrive Umpqua track the health and well-being in our community over the next three years.”
The RealAge Test will be offered in conjunction with Let’s Beat Breast Cancer October. Various events will be held throughout the month “encouraging community members to reduce the risk of breast cancer by moving more, embracing body positivity and a healthy weight, coming together around friends at five and reducing alcohol consumption, and plant-slanting.”
All events can be found at fb.me/e/e9oL8bS7f, including the Thrive Umpqua open house with mocktails from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 29.
The test is free and takes about 15 minutes. To take the RealAge Test go to bzpumpqua.sharecare.com.
More info: connect@thriveumpqua.com, thriveumpqua.com or facebook.com/ThriveUmpqua
