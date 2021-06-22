As Roseburg climbed toward a high of 96 degrees Monday, people looked for ways to stay cool, including a chance to raft from the boat ramp at Amacher Park. As it turns out, Monday could be a warm-up fact or what it is forecast on Saturday and Sunday. According to The National Weather Service in Medford, the high is predicted to reach 100 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

