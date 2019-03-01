More than 150 vendors will take over the Douglas County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 2019 Home and Garden Show.
“This is definitely a step up from last year,” said Dana O’Reilly, executive officer of the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association, which organizes the show.
Snow, rain and the potentional of rising rivers won’t sidetrack the event
The vendors will answer questions, provide information, ideas and products related to landscaping, fencing, plumbing, roofing, hot tubs and more. New garden vendors have been added to this year’s exhibit list.
Each day will feature a variety of presentations, like “Cash Incentives for Energy Efficiency and Solar Energy” at 11 a.m. on Friday, “Ductless Heating and Cooling. Is it Right for you and your home?” at 3 p.m. on Saturday and “HVAC 101” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will also have live bunk bed builds multiple times each day.
“We have really worked with community organizations this year,” O’Reilly said.
A full schedule can be found on the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association’s Facebook page.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 in Roseburg sponsored Friday as Veterans Day. Veterans receive free admission from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday is Family Day, which includes K-9 demonstrations, a bounce house, face painting, Bob’s Looney Balloons and more. Seniors 65 and over can get in free on Sunday during Senior Day.
According to O’Reilly, food options have been extended by the addition of food trucks. A beer garden will also be available.
The Home and Garden Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex, at 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Admission is $4 or $3 with a canned food donation.
“Come out and enjoy the home show. Get some ideas for spring and relief from cabin fever and get warm,” O’Reilly said. “It’s heated in here.”
