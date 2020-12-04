Question: Tell me about crabapple trees. Are they related to apple trees? Are they a good choice for my yard?
Answer: Crabapples and apples share a common ancestry as both belong to the Malus genus of small deciduous trees or shrubs in the Rosaceae family. Malus domestica is known as the eating apple, cooking apple or culinary apple, whereas Malus fusca includes the other species known as crabapples or wild apples.
Common names include the Western Crabapple, Pacific Crabapple, and the Oregon Crabapple. Most coastal natives ate the tart crabapples. The bark was used medicinally and the wood was used to make small tools. Like all apples, its fruit is high in pectin and can be added to other fruits to make jellies.
The defining distinction between crabapples and apples is their size. Wild apples are generally much smaller than store-bought produce. Any apple tree of the Malus genus that produces fruit smaller than 2 inches is considered a crabapple. Crabapples look like miniature apples, but they do not taste like the sweet, crisp apples sold in the grocery stores.
The leaves of the Oregon crabapple have tooth-like (serrate) edges and vary from oval shaped to having pointed lobes. Olive-sized fruits are edible but tart and attract many birds to the garden. One of its advantages to gardeners in this region is its tolerance of heavy clay soils and wet winter weather. Once established, it loves full sun best, but is tolerant of partial shade.
Whereas modern apples are grown solely for their fruit, gardeners grow crabapples for either their fruit or for their ornamental value. Crabapples produce beautiful white or pale pink flowers in the spring. Ornamental crabapples tend to have small, often inedible fruit that stays on the tree longer than either apples or edible crabapples.
Crabapples are often used as pollinizers in apple orchards and are used as rootstocks for domestic apples to add beneficial characteristics.
Consider the Malus ‘Adirondack’, which is suited for smaller gardens growing to 12-18 feet tall. It is a pretty, small deciduous tree rated as being a superior crabapple. It has a long season of interest and is probably the most profusely flowered of all crabapple cultivars. Glossy, bronze-red fruit lasts well into the winter.
The Malus ‘Evereste’ is a charming deciduous tree with several seasons of interest. Blooms are followed by abundant clusters of cherry-like red-blushed, orange-yellow fruit. Among the most disease resistant crabapples, ‘Evereste’ grows up to 20 feet tall.
The addition of crabapple trees will provide fragrant spring blossoms, gorgeous fall colors and colorful fruit. They are very hardy and resilient when it comes to weather conditions and will attract birds, butterflies, and hummingbirds to your garden.
