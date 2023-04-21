Question: Is it possible to grow horseradish in my home garden?
Answer: Horseradish (Armoracia rusticana) is a clump-forming perennial plant that’s categorized as both a vegetable and an herb.
Horseradish is a member of the Brassicaceae family, the same group from which cabbages, broccoli and Brussels sprouts come. Horseradish is native to eastern Europe. Evidence suggests that Egyptians knew of this spicy, edible root 3,000 years ago and ancient Greeks believed it to be an aphrodisiac.
The leaves, flowers and roots of this plant have been used medicinally throughout history. The leaves are said to be an analgesic, the flowers are made into a tea that is said to fight colds and a compound in the root has been shown to have antibacterial properties.
This aromatic herb came to North America during the time of European colonization, with commercial production beginning in the mid-1850s.
Today, most commercially-grown horseradish is grown in and around Collinsville, Illinois — which refers to itself as “the horseradish capital of the world.” It’s also grown in Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and California as well as in Canada and Europe.
You, too, can grow horseradish. Horseradish is a vigorous grower in the garden, and it’s easy to care for as long as it gets enough light, moisture, and food.
Horseradish is primarily grown for its pungent, yellow-white roots that are used to spice up a variety of dishes. The plant features long, shiny, toothed, dark green leaves and it bears tiny, white, four-petal flowers on panicles in the summer.
Horseradish is normally planted in the spring. The roots of spring-planted horseradish will be ready for harvesting in October or November.
Horseradish is typically planted from small root divisions, also known as sets. Plant them in the early spring as soon as the soil can be worked. The roots need a long growing season to develop. They can be purchased at your local nursery centers or online.
Pick a sunny garden spot. Horseradish plants can tolerate some shade, but their output won’t be as good. Ideally, they should receive at least six hours of direct sunlight on most days.
A loose, well-drained soil that’s rich in organic matter will produce the best roots. In addition, horseradish likes to have a soil pH of 5.5 to 7. Fertilize your horseradish at the time of planting and then roughly every four weeks. You can use compost, compost tea or a commercial 10-10-10 vegetable fertilizer.
Horseradish has moderate water needs. Too little water can result in woody roots with weak flavor. But too much water can cause soft roots with very strong flavor. For outstanding root development, around 1-2 inches of water per week is ideal.
To plant your horseradish sets, dig a shallow furrow 3-5 inches deep and place the roots in the furrow at a 45 degree angle, spacing them 12-18 inches apart. Cover with 2 inches of soil.
Harvesting is usually not started until a frost has killed off the tops. Horseradish is a perennial and when left in the ground its roots will usually grow new plants each year.
If you are growing horseradish as an annual and harvesting all its roots to consume, there’s no need to worry about overwintering. But to propagate plants, you can save roots in a root cellar or leave them in the ground. In cold climates, add a thick layer of mulch over the roots to protect them.
Horseradish should keep satisfactorily for 10-12 months at 30-32 degrees F, relative humidity of 90-95%. A high relative humidity is essential for minimum deterioration during storage. Perforated plastic bags or bin liners can aid in maintaining the high humidity.
Roots should be kept in the dark because they can become green when exposed to light. Roots dug when the plant is actively growing do not keep as well as those conditioned by cold weather before they are dug. Horseradish can also be stored over winter in cool cellars or in outdoor pits or trenches.
Homegrown horseradish has a clear, fresh taste and packs more zing than the store-bought variety. It also ranks in the top five easiest-to-grow edible plants because it thrives in almost any condition.
One taste of your own fresh cocktail sauce, spicy dressing or zingy Bloody Mary seasoning and you will embrace home grown horseradish and its tongue tingling zest to your daily culinary repertoire.
Growing horseradish in your home garden can be an interesting and rewarding experience. If you care for your plants properly, you can obtain enough horseradish for your family from a relatively small area for many years.
