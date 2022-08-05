Question: What can I do to protect my plants during these weeks of excessive heat we’ve been having?
Answer: Ah, the dog days of summer! While we humans can retreat to our air-conditioned homes or cool off at the river, our plants have no such recourse and need our help to get through these hot days.
Typical symptoms of heat stress include leaf wilt and drop, leaves that are drying and browning around the edges, branch dieback, sunscald on branches and trunks, reduced or no new growth and possible death.
Sunscald or sunburn to fruit such as apples, plums, pears, tomatoes and peppers shows itself as discolored areas on the exposed side of the fruit. This damage to soft tissues often leads to decay, providing an opportunity for fungi or bacteria to enter the plant.
On thin-barked trees such as Japanese maples, sunburn will cause the bark to crack where it can be invaded by harmful organisms. Painting sun-exposed trunks with diluted white latex paint will offer some protection.
Whereas trees and shrubs have extensive root systems which can tap into deep water sources, herbaceous perennials and annuals must use only the water that is immediately available.
A tree losing most of its leaves to desiccation doesn’t mean it’s necessarily dead — keep watering it until the cool days of fall and it should be fine, though it may go dormant early.
The first thing you can do to help your plants survive excessive heat and drought is to prepare ahead of time by improving your soil. Growing cover crops each winter will improve the soil structure and tilth, enabling the soil to better hold moisture.
Add biochar and compost to your vegetable garden site to also retain more water and add nutrients. Mulch heavily around your plants 2-3 inches to retain moisture as well.
To prevent sunburn on your ornamentals and food crops, know how sensitive they are to direct sunlight and plant them accordingly. For example, rhododendrons and dogwoods, being understory plants, do best with an eastern exposure or in a shaded area.
However natives and plants from Mediterranean climates can be placed in full sun, being used to long dry summers.
Shade cloths can be draped loosely over the tops of your tomato stakes or cages during periods of excessive heat, then removed when cooler temperatures return.
To protect fruit that is exposed, there is a spray product available called Surround which is made from Kaolin clay. This non-toxic spray applies a white reflective surface onto the fruit which is washed off easily before harvesting. As a bonus, Kaolin clay also works well as a deterrent to codling moths and other fruit pests.
Since weeds and turf also compete for water, be diligent to keep your garden area free of weeds and consider reducing the size of your lawn area. Cut back on fertilizing during periods of high heat since adding nutrients to the plant results in new growth which requires more water.
By grouping plants according to their watering needs, you can direct your irrigation to those areas where there’s more of a need. Coreopsis, artemisia and sedums are more tolerant on dry, sunny spots, so group them together.
Astilbe, ferns and hostas require more shade and moisture.
When planting trees and shrubs, it’s best to plant them in the early spring or fall so their root systems have a chance to establish sufficiently to withstand heat during the summer.
Avoid pruning during hot days as removing branches can expose previously shaded branches, causing them to suffer sunburn. By removing too much of the canopy during pruning, the plant has less foliage for photosynthesis.
Likewise shearing plants will cause additional stress by removing foliage that might be scarce already and will stimulate new growth which in turn requires more water.
Finally, supply an additional one inch of water every seven to 10 days to your landscape plants. The key is to irrigate slowly and deeply in order to wet the root zone to the proper depth. This is vital to keep trees and shrubs healthy during periods of high temperatures.
Soaker hoses are the most efficient way to do this as they allow minimal evaporation, especially if you mulch over the soaker hose. Allow the soil to dry between waterings to allow sufficient air in the root zone and prevent permanently wet conditions which can suffocate the roots, leading to plant death.
With the right strategy and using water efficiently, your plants will survive the dog days of summer.
