Question: I have several trees that continually sprout either at the base of the tree or on the trunk of the tree. I have been cutting them off regularly but I am growing weary of the task. What causes these offshoots and what can I do to get rid of them?
Answer: First of all, the offshoots you are referring to are actually either water sprouts or suckers.
Generally, water sprouts are a cluster of long, skinny branches or twigs, developing from dormant buds on the trunk or large branches of a tree. Suckers are fast growing, vertical stems that grow from the roots or base of the tree.
Incidentally, I have both issues in my yard, so I understand the tedious task. I am regularly cutting water sprouts off the trunk of my holly tree and the suckers away from the base of my American hazelnut trees and my flowering cherry tree.
There are many reasons why both occur. Some plants are just prone to developing suckers at the base of the tree. The American hazelnut tree is a perfect example of this. It has a tendency to sprout at the base because it really wants to be a shrub not a tree.
Whenever you plant new trees, it would be a good idea to select a variety that is not prone to developing suckers.
Suckers can also grow from grafted trees. Many fruit trees and ornamental landscape trees are grafted to rootstock in order to reproduce a certain cultivar or variety. Sometimes, the grafted portions are incompatible, and over time, the graft actually fails. When this happens, suckers will sprout.
Both water sprouts and suckers can be a sign of trauma or stress. According to the American Arbor Society, most traumas to trees are caused unintentionally by people.
Trauma occurs because of improper pruning, topping a tree, soil compaction, under watering or when lawn mowers or weed trimmers wound the tree trunk or surface roots.
Suckers can also be a result of planting trees too deep or piling rock mulch up against the base of the tree. Naturally occurring events such as storm damage, root loss, insect infestation or disease are other examples of stress or trauma.
And lastly, many trees will start to sucker as they grow old and start to die.
Prevention is really important when it comes to controlling water sprouts or suckers. Once you identify what is causing the problem (like under watering), you can take steps to fix it.
Both suckers and water sprouts need to be removed as quickly as possible. Allowing them to remain can pull nutrients and energy from the rest of the tree, leaving it vulnerable to problems.
Water sprouts are easier to remove than suckers. Use a sharp pair of pruning shears to cut them back to their point of emergence from the trunk or branch. Make sure you leave the collar (where the water sprout meets the tree) to accelerate wound recovery.
Don’t leave a stub when removing water sprouts because this can make the problem worse by causing multiple shoots to form.
Suckers need to be removed when they appear. It is easier to remove suckers when they are still young and green. Remove them before they reach 6-12 inches tall.
Using a hand trowel, expose the sucker to the area where it emerged from the root. Cut it off at the base using a sharp pair of pruning shears. Cover the cut area with soil and allow it to heal.
This will be an ongoing task for the lifespan of the tree.
There are products on the market that will inhibit sucker production; however, keep in mind, these products will only hinder and not stop production.
One of the best ways to prevent water sprouts and suckers on your trees is to keep them as healthy as possible with proper care and pruning. And when you are planting new trees, look for the cultivars that are not prone to suckers.
Unfortunately, removing water sprouts and suckers are on the garden to-do list for many, and yes, the on-going task can become wearisome.
