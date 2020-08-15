Question: I need some deer-proof plants. The deer are eating my garden!
Answer: I’m sorry to say that there are really no deer-proof plants.
The deer keep changing their minds about what they like to eat. They will leave something alone for years and then start chowing down on it. They also apparently do not share notes on what tastes good. In one yard, deer will never eat something, but the deer 10 miles away will devour the same thing.
Sometimes they even ignore the advice of human experts and eat things that are poisonous to them.
When I moved to Roseburg 30 years ago, I turned onto Main Street at dusk and saw ahead of me a fawn. I felt like I was living my dream of country life. How picturesque it was — Bambi on Main Street! A year or two later reality set in.
One morning I came out to check on my dahlias and found that the deer had eaten every bud off my 40 dahlias. At that moment I declared war on the deer. Some people have a more charitable attitude toward these wildlife. After all, the deer were here first.
Not me.
A very tall fence went up in the back of the house, but I still have space in the front that the deer and I must share. I think of it as like the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. Through painful trial and error, I have identified a few easy-care plants that are pleasing to me and distasteful to the deer 90% of the time. Some of these perennials die back in the winter or are annuals that self-seed.
For sunny locations where 3-4 feet tall plants are needed, these have worked: Artichoke, Beautyberry (Callicarpa), Barberry Orange Rocket (Berberis), California Lilac (Ceanothus), Tree Cotoneaster (Cotoneaster frigidus), Sneezeweed (Helenium ‘Mardi Gras’), Bearded Irises (which the deer will chew on a bit well after bloom when it doesn’t hurt the plant at all), Beardless and Spuria Irises, Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) (of which Hidcote Blue is my favorite), Lupine, Red Hot Poker (Kniphofia uvaria), Flowering Quince (Chaenomeles), Oriental Poppy (Papaver orientale), Russian Sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia), Smoke Bush (Cotinus), Rhododendrons, Joe Pye Weed (especially Eupatorium dubium Little Joe), Yucca (especially Yucca filamentosa Bright Edge), Bear’s Breeches (Acanthus mollis), Lily of the Nile (Agapanthus), Glossy Abelia (Abelia × grandiflora), Giant Hyssop (Agastache Blackadder) and Bloodtwig Dogwood (Cornus sanguinea Midwinter Fire).
More low-growing plants that love sun are Daffodils (Narcissus), Elephant-eared saxifrage (Bergenia), Naked Ladies (Amaryllis beledonna), Rosemary, many of the Salvias, Thyme (of which my favorite for cooking is Thymus Lemon Thyme), Echibeckia™ Summerina™, Calendula, Snow In Summer (Cerastium), Threadleaf Coreopsis (Coreopsis verticillata), Zinnias, Snapdragons and Peonies.
For part shade I recommend Foxglove (Digitalis), Japanese Andromeda (Pieris Japonica), Golden Japanese Forest Grass (Hakonechloa macra All Gold), Golden Variegated Sweetflag (Acorus gramineus Ogon), Japanese Painted Fern (Athyrium niponicum var. pictum), Siberian Bugloss, (Brunnera macrophylla ‘Jack Frost’), Rochford’s Holly Fern (Cyrtomium falcatum Rochfordianum), Hardy Cyclamen and Bugleweed (Ajuga).
Please know that I have not included the botanical name of the plants to be annoying or to show off. Using the botanical name is the best way to get accurate information when looking up most plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.