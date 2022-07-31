Over the past month, you’ve likely seen headlines about the recent discovery of the emerald ash borer in Oregon.
This invasive, exotic beetle that infests and kills ash trees was discovered in Oregon at a school in Forest Grove on June 30 and was the first time this pest has been found in the Beaver State.
While invasive pests are no stranger to Oregon forests, the implications that EAB (Agrilus planipennis) has on our native Oregon ash trees (Fraxinus latifolia) is bleak.
EAB BACKGROUNDEAB was first found in the United States in 2002 and since then, its killed millions of ash trees in the Eastern U.S. and has been detected in 35 states. Only 20 years after its arrival in North America, five eastern U.S. ash species are now listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Now that EAB is present in Oregon, all ash trees (Fraxinus spp.) in Oregon cities and forests are at risk for mortality.
White fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus) and olive trees may also be at risk for infestation. Many different species of ash trees are used in landscaping, in addition to our native Oregon ash that is prevalent in moist Western Oregon forests.
POTENTIAL IMPACTSEAB has the potential to kill entire stands of ash throughout the state of Oregon and beyond. Our native Oregon ash is found near most Western Oregon streams. It is used for stream restoration plantings due to its ability to stabilize soil, control sediment and moderate stream temperatures.
We can assume that widespread mortality of Oregon ash will lead to ecological changes in water quality, stream temperatures and riparian plant communities.
TREE SYMPTOMSIt can take three to four years before a tree will start to decline from EAB. Early detection is difficult because the adult beetles have bred and dispersed to other trees by the time physical symptoms are present.
Trees infested with EAB may display several symptoms including:
- Significant crown dieback in heavily infested trees (starts in top third of the crown);
- Sucker shoots emerging from the trunk or base of the tree;
- Woodpecker activity that gives bark a distinct mottled appearance;
- D-shaped holes in the bark about 0.1 inch in diameter;
- Splitting bark;
- S-shaped galleries underneath the bark;
- Adults visible in summer.
IDENTIFYING EABEAB adults are 0.3–0.5 inches long. They are slender and metallic olive to emerald green in color. They are actively flying, emerging from trees, in June and July.
EAB larva are 1–1.3 inches long, creamy white, with bell shaped segments. They can be found under the bark throughout the tree. The larvae damage the tree by eating the tissue below the bark.
There are many EAB look-a-likes. Visit https://beav.es/i2o for a nice visual comparison.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK YOU FIND AN EABIf you think you found an EAB, please report it on the Oregon Invasive Species Hotline at oregoninvasiveshotline.org or 1-866-INVADER. Include photos of the surrounding environment, the whole tree and any signs, symptoms or insects.
Be sure to include the exact location of your detection in your report. If you suspect you have found an adult or larval EAB, collect it in a crushproof container, label the container with the date and location and put the container in a freezer.
Once you file a report, someone may contact you to ask follow-up questions or arrange a site visit.
POTENTIAL TREATMENTSWhile there are no effective means for eradicating entire populations of EAB once the insect in established in an area, individual trees may be protected before the beetle arrives.
Stem injected or soil-drenched systemic insecticides can be applied by professional pesticide applicators, with some available to the public. For a complete list of insecticides and their effectiveness, see the Oregon Statewide EAB readiness and Response Plan at oregoneab.info.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is also researching potential biological controls for EAB in Oregon.
Preemptive removal of ash near infested areas may also be done to discourage the spread of the EAB in Oregon.
Once trees are removed, they should be chipped to pieces one inch in dimension then covered with thick plastic or buried to stop the spread of EAB adults that may still emerge.
While ash is a great firewood, it is also a prime vector for transporting the insect across the state. Therefore, firewood should not be moved more than 30 miles from where it was harvested and stacked piles should be covered with thick plastic for one year. This can help slow the spread of the insect.
LOOKING AHEADEfforts are underway to determine the extent and spread of EAB in and around Forest Grove. Additionally, over the years the Oregon Department of Forestry has been hard at work to collect over 1 million Oregon ash seeds from across Oregon in an effort to conserve native Oregon ash from the threat of EAB.
The goal is to create a breeding program to develop Oregon ash that is resistant to EAB and the seed collected in this effort will provide the genetic material to start that program.
Visit the OSU Extension website for more information: beav.es/iBt.
