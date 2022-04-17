Even though this past week brought snow storms to Douglas County, summer is right around the corner. Before the heat hits and Public Fire Restrictions are in place, spend some time preparing your home and property for the upcoming fire season.
While winter is often the best time to complete heavy duty maintenance tasks, there is a lot you can do in spring prior to fire season, and even during fire season, to prepare for the possibility of wildfire.
Clear all flammable debris from the roof, gutters and around your home. Tree litter (needles, leaves) on or around your home is highly flammable and easily ignited by airborne embers. Mow or weed-whack grass around barns and other outbuildings.
Check your roof and gutters at least twice annually, fall and spring; remove any flammable debris (nearby madrone trees, which lose their leaves in early summer, necessitate removal during summer, too). Rake leaves and needles away from your home, decks and outbuildings. Also, screen the underside of your deck.
During summer, never store flammable materials near your home. Flammable items such as firewood and even patio furniture are easily ignited by airborne burning embers. Move all firewood piles at least 30 feet away from all structures in the spring. During fire season, things like gas grills and patio furniture cushions are especially susceptible to embers and should be stored indoors when not in use.
Remove highly flammable plants such as juniper and replace with attractive, fire-resistant plants. There are a variety of ground covers, flowers and even trees and shrubs to choose from. Both native species and ornamentals can be used.
Keep grass and weeds mowed to less than 4 inches in height. Dry grass and weeds are very hot, flashy fuels that ignite easily and spread quickly. Flames can be three times the height of the grass. Mow or weed-whack vegetation near barns and other outbuildings, around vehicles, RVs, fences, along roadways, and under power lines.
Avoid grass fires by mowing before fire season when grasses are still green. Mowing in the spring will also reduce the chance of weeds maturing and spreading viable seed. During fire season, restrict mowing to early morning hours. However, mowing may be prohibited entirely under extreme conditions; check with your local fire district for current restrictions.
Want to do more than prepare just your own home and property for wildfire? You can take the steps to form a Firewise Community, and by doing so, you’ll receive support to help make your entire neighborhood more fire safe!
If this sounds appealing to you, then sign up for the free “Becoming Fire-Wise” tour of the Watson Mountain Firewise Community in Glide on April 22. Join the OSU Extension Service and the Douglas County Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association for this tour with professionals from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Oregon State Fire Marshals Office and local landowners.
The tour will run from 1-4 p.m.
During this outdoor field tour, participants will learn about Firewise Communities and see on the ground examples of how the DFPA is helping landowners become more fire-safe. We will tour two properties that have recently developed defensible space, show on the ground before/after examples, and talk with the landowners about the process and priorities.
We will also learn how to make your forestland fire-safe beyond the home. This class is for forest landowners of all sizes and experience levels.
For more information and to register, by Wednesday, visit beav.es/wRp or call 541-672-4461.
