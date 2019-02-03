Do you own or manage a small woodlot in Southern Oregon? Are you thinking about acquiring property? Are you a land manager, logger, arborist or simply a natural resource enthusiast? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions then this conference is for you! Tree School Umpqua features 33 classes covering a wide variety of topics related to forestry, natural resources and land management.
On Friday, March 29, at the Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg, the OSU Extension Service of Douglas County will offer Tree School Umpqua, a one-day mini-college featuring 33 classes on a variety of forest-related topics. This day-long event offers something for everyone. Classes include:
- Invasive plants: how to identify, treat, eat, & replace
- What’s killing my trees?
- Beetles, borers, & other bugs: what’s eating my trees and what can I do about it?
- Goods from the woods
- Protecting wild & managed bees in Oregon
- Fuel reduction practices in your woodland area
- Thinning & assessing stand density
- Safe & effective chainsaw use
- Fish habitat in freshwater streams
- Christmas tree growing basics
- Northwest fungi & their forests
- Steps to make your small woodland harvest a success
- Forests as habitat for wildlife
- Identifying & managing wildlife damage to trees
Classes are taught by Extension foresters, natural resource professionals and other resource management experts. You will gain practical insights and tips you can put to use the next day. Each class is 90 minutes long and you can participate in up to four throughout the day.
Tree School Umpqua is guaranteed to be a fun and educational event for the whole family. A catered lunch will be provided to each participant, as well all class materials. During the lunch hour participants have the opportunity to browse exhibits and chat with representatives about their programs.
Registration must be completed in advance. Early registration runs from Feb. 1 to 28 and is $55 per person. Don’t wait too long to register — seats will fill up fast! We are offering late registration from Mar. 1 to 19 at an increased rate of $70 per person. We are not accepting walk-ins on the day of the event.
To register, visit the Tree School Umpqua website at extension.oregonstate.edu/tree-school/tree-school-umpqua to view the class catalog, register and pay. If you would prefer to receive a hardcopy of the Tree School Umpqua class catalog and mail in your registration, call our office at 541-672-4461 or email us at douglas.extension@oregonstate.edu.
Expand your knowledge and leave with a renewed enthusiasm for your land. See you at Tree School Umpqua.
