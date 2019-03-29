Oregon State University Extension Service of Douglas County has partnered with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas Small Woodlands Association to offer a class designed to teach landowners how to prepare their land for wildfire.
The class, called fire resilient woodlands, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 at the OSU Extension Service Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Participants will carpool in the afternoon to the field trip site. The cost is $10 per person
Landowners need to make tree and debris removal a priority before summer fire restrictions set in. The class is a day-long workshop designed to teach landowners how to make their homes and properties more fire-resilient. Participants will end the day by touring a local property to learn about fuel reduction methods in both a woodland and home setting.
Topics will include selective thinning, slash management, tree-friendly pruning techniques, fire behavior, defensible space and an update from DFPA officials.
The instructors for this class are Alicia Christiansen and Kara Baylog with the OSU Extension, and Kyle Reed with the DFPA.
Registration is required by April 17. Register for the class by visiting tinyurl.com/fire-resilient. You can also register by emailing douglas.extension@oregonstate.edu or calling 541-672-4461.
