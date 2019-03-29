Langdon Lane (copy)

DFPA firefighters help put out a blaze near Rice Hill in 2018.

 Photo courtesy of DFPA

Oregon State University Extension Service of Douglas County has partnered with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas Small Woodlands Association to offer a class designed to teach landowners how to prepare their land for wildfire.

The class, called fire resilient woodlands, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 at the OSU Extension Service Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Participants will carpool in the afternoon to the field trip site. The cost is $10 per person

Landowners need to make tree and debris removal a priority before summer fire restrictions set in. The class is a day-long workshop designed to teach landowners how to make their homes and properties more fire-resilient. Participants will end the day by touring a local property to learn about fuel reduction methods in both a woodland and home setting.

Topics will include selective thinning, slash management, tree-friendly pruning techniques, fire behavior, defensible space and an update from DFPA officials.

The instructors for this class are Alicia Christiansen and Kara Baylog with the OSU Extension, and Kyle Reed with the DFPA.

Registration is required by April 17. Register for the class by visiting tinyurl.com/fire-resilient. You can also register by emailing douglas.extension@oregonstate.edu or calling 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.