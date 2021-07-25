As a forestland owner, you’ve undoubtedly needed a map of your property at some point.
Maybe you consulted a map to know where your section of road ends and your neighbors begins. Maybe you were planning a timber harvest and needed to know where your property boundaries were. Or maybe you came across an important feature, such as a wildlife tree or spring, and wanted to record its location on a map for future reference.
There’s no denying it: as a property owner, maps make management easier.
In a world where technology is everywhere, it’s no wonder that we are shifting towards the use of digital mapping applications (apps) for most of our mapping needs, rather than relying on the trusty USGS topographic map folded in the desk or hanging on the wall. While these paper maps still serve an important function in managing and navigating lands, the features that come along with digital mapping apps far surpass what we can do with paper maps.
But as we know with anything new, there is always a learning curve.
This is where OSU Extension is stepping in to help. Starting on Aug. 12, for three consecutive Thursdays from 3–4:30 p.m., we will be offering a free virtual workshop on using digital mapping apps.
What makes this class unique is that we have created a fictional storyline where we will follow a landowner through various management scenarios they encounter while managing their property. Through this tale, we will learn how to use a variety of mapping apps to locate existing map features, calculate distances and acres, record information about new property features, monitor ongoing issues/changes and integrate all of this information into a land management plan.
Each session will be recorded so you can refer back to the information when you need it — no note taking necessary.
The Using Digital Mapping Apps class series is useful for all forestland owners of all acreages, forest types and mapping/technology ability. No experience, cell service or smart phone/tablet required.
We will cover commonly available digital mapping apps and how to integrate them into your daily land management activities. Don’t have a smartphone or tablet? This course might help you decide if a smart device would be a useful tool in your land management toolkit.
Don’t have cell service at your property? We will cover applications that allow you to view and interact with digital maps without cell service!
You can find more information about this series on the class website at bit.ly/3zvmaiI. Resources will be linked on this website, including written step-by-step instructions detailing all of the features and functions that we cover in the class.
This webinar series is free, but advanced registration is required. Visit bit.ly/3zvmaiI for more information about how to register. For any questions, please contact Alicia Christiansen at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or 541-672-4461.
