Tree ID Photo - for Extension Spotlight Aug 29 2021 .JPG

A tree identification class at the Elkton Community Education Center.

 Photo by Lauren Grand/OSU

Did you know that Oregon is home to nearly 65 species of native trees? From the coast to the Cascades, valleys to deserts, our landscape is blanketed with a beautifully rich assortment of trees.

Alicia Christiansen is the Forestry Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Alicia can be reached by email at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.