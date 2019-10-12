Do you have a gardening question? Contact the Douglas County Master Gardeners via email at douglasmg@oregonstate.edu, by phone at 541-672-4461 or visit 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. This month, the Plant Clinic will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Douglas County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the OSU Extension Service serve the people of Douglas County.