Oregon’s oak woodlands, savannas and forests are some of the most biodiverse habitats in the state. In Douglas County, most oaks are found on private land. The Umpqua Basin contains some of the largest remaining tracts of oak habitat in the Pacific Northwest, benefiting wildlife and helping to keep our forests more fire resilient.
Oaks are important for many reasons, such as:
- Oaks contribute to a healthy economy by:
- Improving property values
- Providing forage production and shade for livestock
- Providing opportunities for agricultural and forest products
Oaks contribute to the health of Oregon landscapes because they:
- Improve fire resilience
- Improve water quality and reducing runoff and erosion
- Are a native, drought tolerant species
Oak landscapes support habitat and recreation opportunities by:
- Providing habitat for over 200 native species of wildlife
- Creating opportunities for birding, hunting, and hiking
- Providing shade for streams and improving fish habitat
- Oak landscapes are part of the local culture and heritage, including a deep cultural importance for Native American traditional food harvest.
If you own, manage or are interested in learning more about oaks, how to manage them on your property, the habitats they provide, their contribution to the economy and their importance for both society and the environment, then consider attending the Oaks in the Umpqua workshop.
This two-day workshop is hosted by the Oregon State University Extension Service and Umpqua Oak Partnership and will be held on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24.
The Oaks in the Umpqua field tour and workshop will take place over the course of two days. The field tour will take place at Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park in Oakland from 8:30 a.m.–4:15 pm. Thursday, June 23.
Presentations will take place at Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Oaks in the Umpqua is a two-day comprehensive workshop for current/prospective oak habitat landowners and managers. Over the course of two days, participants will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from experts on oak and oak-related topics (fire, wildlife, management, ecology, threats, and more).
Day one (June 23) will be a field tour based at Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park in Oakland. Participants will spend half of the day rotating in small groups between various educational stations, and the other half of the day touring oak restoration sites on private properties nearby. A barbecue lunch will be served. It will be outdoors and field-based.
Day two (June 24) will offer a series of sessions centered around oak health, wildlife and oak, oak restoration and management and how to get it all done. It will be held indoors in the auditorium at Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg.
A boxed deli lunch will be served. During the lunch hour, participants will have the opportunity to visit with local agencies and groups at their informational displays, as well as attend some demonstrations showing how to use oak harvested from restoration projects.
Participate for one day is $10 or attend both days for $15. If only attending for one day, please use discount code: ONEDAY.
Scholarships are available. Everyone is welcome to attend and cost will not be a barrier to attending. Please call 541-672-4461 to request a scholarship.
To register for the Oaks in the Umpqua workshop, visit beav.es/iJm or call OSU Extension in Douglas County at 541-672-4461.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by June 12 to Alicia Christiansen at 541-672-4461 or alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu.
