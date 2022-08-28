If you own forestland in Oregon, you may have heard that forest practice laws and regulations are being changed through an agreement called the Private Forest Accord.
But what is it, and what does it mean for Oregon small woodland owners? The information in this article provides an overview of the PFA and subsequent impacts to small private forestland owners.
The PFA is a compromise agreement made between representatives from Oregon’s timber industry, the Oregon Small Woodlands Association and prominent conservation and fishing organizations, to modify portions of Oregon’s forest practice laws and regulations in a way that expands protections for fish and amphibians.
The changes to the Oregon Forest Practices Act are aimed to avoid, minimize and mitigate the effects timber harvests and other forest management activities on private forestlands have on these species and the aquatic habitats they depend on.
The Accord, which was signed in 2021 by 13 conservation and fisheries groups, 11 timber companies and the Oregon Small Woodlands Association, outlines key goals that should allow Oregon to receive federal approval for a Habitat Conservation Plan on private forestlands and an accompanying incidental-take permit for these species.
Following 16 months of facilitated negotiations, the signatories of the PFA proposed state legislation that passed and was signed into law in 2022, setting new standards for forest roads and culverts to remove barriers to fish passage, and expanding the width of required no-cut buffers along streams to help keep water cold and clean, among other regulatory changes aimed to enhance protections for aquatic habitat.
The PFA has led to new state forest practices rules for logging in riparian areas and on steep slopes, as well as for updating roads and culverts on private forestland. These new rules are slated to go into effect in 2023 and 2024.
The new forest practices rules include special considerations for small forestland owners, who are defined as owning fewer than 5,000 acres of forestland and harvesting fewer than 2 million board feet of timber over three years, to offset the disproportionate impact these regulatory changes will have on them.
This includes a new tax credit program to compensate small forestland owners for lost revenue if they agree to exclude timber harvest in the expanded stream-buffer zones for the next 50 years. The Oregon Department of Forestry will also establish a small forestland owner assistance office to assist small forestland owners in understanding and following the state’s new forest practices rules.
There will also be a special program for small forestland owners where they can receive state funding to replace all fish-bearing culverts and make other necessary road repairs on their property to meet the new forest road standards.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute recently released three fact sheets detailing a summary of the PFA, what rule changes will go into effect and what a habitat conservation plan is. Visit bit.ly/3ApNNMm to learn more, download the fact sheets and see proposed timelines for implementation.
