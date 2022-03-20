Over 79,000 family forest owners in Oregon manage 3.6 million acres of private forestland, providing substantial economic, social and ecological values. Surveys show that landowner goals are very diverse, as are the challenges they face in their forest stewardship.
Tree Schools are offered by the OSU Extension Forestry and Natural Resource (FNR) program at varying location around the state each year, including one offered about every two years in the Umpqua region.
Annual OSU Extension Tree Schools in Oregon are a major opportunity for landowners to gain knowledge and skills or find assistance to help them succeed. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of all three in-person Tree Schools in 2020.
In response to these cancellations, the OSU Extension FNR program created Tree School Online, with the first live webinar offered in April 2020. These webinars have steadily continued with over 50 webinars offered to date.
We worked with the pool of instructors to adapt many classes prepared for the in-person events along with many newly develop webinars using Zoom. The classes provided comprehensive coverage of major topics essential to support successful forest land stewardship to meet diverse landowner objectives.
Some of the major topics covered in Tree School Online include: reforestation, vegetation management, thinning, pruning, silviculture, forest health, wildfire, fish and wildlife, business and taxes, succession planning, water, Christmas trees, equipment, safety and forest products.
While people miss the in-person event and social networking, the online format has allowed many more people to join sessions compared to typical sessions limited by classroom size and availability to join in person.
At the end of 2021, participation included a total of 3,978 attendees on live webinars (90-105 minutes each), 16,678 views of recorded webinars on YouTube, and 4,019 views with 783 engagements on Facebook.
If you are interested in attending a Tree School Online live webinar, the next one will be offered on Tuesday, April 12 from 3-4:30 p.m. David Bugni, with Bugni Family Forest and Tree Farm, will present “Healthy streams: a family’s journey toward fish habitat restoration.”
The Bugni family own 83 acres of small woodland property northeast of Estacada, were the 2020 Clackamas County Woodland Farmers of the Year and the 2020 recipient of the joint ODF/ODFW “Fish & Wildlife Steward Award for Forestlands.”
This class will cover how the Bugni family embarked on a ten-year effort (ongoing) to restore their creek to improve fish habitat and allow for fish passage.
Topics covered include planning, challenges encountered, lessons learned and outcomes of enhancing tree canopy coverage, placing large wood, boulders, and spawning gravels and removing barriers to fish passage. Integrating such efforts into family forest management plans, funding opportunities, and references for additional information will also be presented.
To view one of the previous 50+ recorded webinars for free, visit beav.es/w2t.
The Tree School Online effort was led by OSU Extension Clackamas County and the OSU Extension FNR Program, in collaboration with the Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI) and the Oregon Partnership for Forestry Education.
OFRI played a major role, working with the OSU Tree School team and hosting the webinars, supported by funding from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the US Forest Service.
