A riot of color, a few trains, carnivorous plants and one of the smallest gardens around will be just some of the highlights of Saturday’s Spring Garden Tour.
Organized by the League of Woman Voters of Umpqua Valley, this year’s tour has moved to the Winston area. Six unique gardens and various artists and musicians will be featured as part of the tour, while some businesses in the area are highlighted as quick stops along the way.
“I think people think we only go to these premier gardens, which is not true,” Nancy Farris, the Garden Tour committee chair, said. “Sure, we look for the unusual, but we are mostly about bringing people together. Honestly, we have to practically beg to get these gardens.”
The tour has been promoting Douglas County residents’ gardens for the last decade. Guests are invited into their neighbor’s yards to explore the capabilities and interests of those with a green thumb in our community.
This year’s tour was built around Garden A, owned by Kay and Larry Edmonson. Fruit trees and vegetable garden beds mix with the nostalgia that Kay Edmonson loves. In fact, the garden shed found in the backyard is constructed from the beams, kitchen cupboards and front door of her childhood home, a 1916 Sears Kit House. Water features and archways combine with a wide variety of flowers.
Bryan and Esther Hanson’s garden, or Garden B, is a combination of Esther’s love of gardening and Bryan’s love of trains. They call it the Serenity Valley Railroad G-scale train and village.
The 30-foot by 60-foot landscape is a combination of tracks, village and plants. The village includes a replica of the Dillard train station, tunnels, trestles, bridges and period buildings, while the landscape is a combination of bushes, ground covering plants, a waterfall and a running stream.
Those interested in a sneak peak at this property can visit youtu.be/kDsBXCA1rLQ.
Garden C isn’t really a garden as much as it is an opportunity for Winston resident Jeff Jones to sell his carnivorous plants. He will have sarracenia, nepenthes, sundews, butterworts and Venus flytraps for sale, beginning at $10 each.
Next door at Garden D, encounter the cottage garden of Linda and Marc Mouser. While Linda specializes in succulents, which she also sells, she tries her green thumb on various species of plants, which can be found throughout her garden. Her more unusual plants include a potted lemon tree and nectarine tree she started from seeds.
The garden of Mary and David VanDermark, known as Garden E, has been home to hundreds of gatherings and parties for the VanDermark family. Their half-acre garden includes an organic vegetable and berry patch as well as thousands and thousands of rocks and minerals the VanDermark family has brought home from around Oregon.
“The size of our garden and the unique features sets our garden apart,” Mary VanDermark said. “(There are) multiple places to sit and ponder, from a Native Oregon Garden to a Berry Garden to an evening fire pit, to a waterfall feeding a meandering stream into a small pool to the swimming pool used daily in summer by our children, grandchildren and friends.”
The tour’s final garden is only 10 feet wide and the smallest ever featured on the tour. Because of inhospitable soil, Garden F owner Bev Heyer created a movable garden with various pots, planters and raised beds.
Though the tour is organized by the League of Women Voters as a fundraiser for their public candidate forums and to promote voting through VOTE411, the event has no political elements. The League is a non-partisan organization.
“I love to see community members getting together in each other’s gardens especially in this climate of social and political polarization. Last year one gardener flew a Trump flag and another posted a rainbow banner. A couple years ago, politically dueling neighbors shared a common parking space for the tour participants,” Farris said. “Flower Power if you will? I love bringing people together. We have more in common than we realize.”
The self-guided tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person — children are free — and can be purchased at various locations in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Glide and Winston ahead of time.
Tickets will also be available at While Away Books and My Coffee until noon and at Garden A, 2554 Roberts Creek Road, on Saturday. Guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time.
Local artists will have various good for sale at all the gardens, while area musicians will provide live entertainment.
“This is a local, community event,” Farris said. “We bring together local residents, businesses, musicians and artists. I get to see people get so excited over participating, especially the businesses. Almost every garden has a garden and musician. It really is all about bringing people together.”
