Poisonous plants and Hügelkultur are just two of the features included in the eighth annual Spring Garden Tour, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley.
This year’s self-guided tour will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at five gardens blooming in a 10 mile radius encompassing the Melrose and Lookingglass areas.
Each unique garden will also feature a variety of creative landscapes, art and music. Local artists will showcase handmade pottery, metal jewelry, photography and more. Community musicians will provide background music at each venue.
“I’m proud to say it has become quite a community event,” said Nancy Farris, Garden Tour chair. “These are gardens of people who have heard about the tour, or been on it, and volunteer their space for our hundreds of curious guests.”
Each garden boasts something unique. Garden B is built on the site of the old Newhard Slaughterhouse, with pieces of the foundation and troughs used as concrete retainer walls. Garden C belongs to a local horticulturist who specializes in poisonous plants.
“She has over 60 such plants from trees to perennials, which will be marked with their scientific name, common name, and toxicity level,” Farris said. “Hers is by no means a science-lab type atmosphere, but a beautifully colored, layered and flowing home garden.”
Another garden belongs to the president of the local Native Plant Society, who will share soil amendment practices such as biochar and Hügelkultur, a method of building raised garden beds using woody material, garden debris and soil arranged in long, tunnel-shaped mounds.
Some locations will have restrooms available for event-goers and food and drink available for purchase. The Lookingglass Store and Chateau Nonchalant Vineyards are also marked on this year’s map for convenient stops.
This year’s route also includes the James Wimer Octagonal Barn, a National Register of Historic Places location built in 1892.
“My passion is bringing people together and this garden tour does it in a very unique way,” Farris said.
Tickets are $15 and come with a descriptive guide of each garden, along with a map and directions. They can be purchased in advance at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg; Umpqua Sweets & Treats, 1016 SE Oak Ave., Roseburg; My Coffee, 1700 NW Garden valley Blvd., Roseburg; Atom Espresso & Coffee Bar, 20142 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide; and Central Feed & Supply, 231 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the tour at Garden A, 131 Forest Hills Lane, Roseburg.
