Across Douglas County, Rita Prothero has made a career out of helping people get their lives organized. In 2007, she started her business Tempa: Temporary Assistance, offering different services including organizing your home or office, downsizing, relocating and beyond.
Prothero urges everyone to get organized. “Start yesterday, prevent a crisis,” she said. Very full homes are dangerous — they can be a tripping hazard, breed mold and even attract critters — Prothero has seen it all.
On the flip side, Prothero highlighted benefits for getting organized, primarily both mental and physical health.
Here are Prothero’s top 5 tips for getting organized:
Make a plan.
Looking at a full garage or cluttered office space and not knowing where to start can feel daunting. That’s why Prothero says it is key to make a plan to get yourself on track.
The first step is to create a timeline for the project. Pick a date to start and create a schedule with an end date in mind and checkpoints along the way to keep yourself on track. This can mean little markers such as “finish cleaning out the desk by Saturday” or “organize and label items on the rack in the garage by Wednesday.”
“Don’t go with the norm, go with what works for you,” Prothero said about creating a plan and strategies for how to get yourself organized.
In the planning stage, Prothero also recommends figuring out who will be involved. Will it be just you? Is your partner going to be involved? Are friends or family part of the process? Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Lastly, Prothero recommends gathering supplies in the planning stage, before starting on the organizing. Some supplies may be: trash bags, cleaning spray and tools, labeling equipment, storage bins and whatever else you think you may need.
Be realistic about the organizing project.
Many organizing projects cannot be completed in one day, making it hard to stay on track. Prothero recommends a few strategies to stay realistic and focused.
One strategy Prothero has is to set a timer, designating a certain amount of time to a project and rewarding yourself with breaks as needed.
Prothero also recommends creating zones and focusing on one at a time instead of looking at a room as a whole. Designate sections and move through them strategically.
Take advantage of small amounts of time.
While it may feel like you need hours to organize a space, Prothero advises using small amounts of time can help cut down the task at hand.
If you have a few minutes waiting in line for gas, she recommends using that time to clean out your glove box or the compartment between the front seats.
If you have 15 minutes before you need to run out the door, she says use it to clean out your junk drawer.
Don’t underestimate what you can accomplish in a short period of time.
Use it or lose it.
Once you start sorting through things, Prothero recommends asking yourself “does this help me move forward in life?” with items you don’t want to get rid of. Does it serve a purpose in your current life? If not, it may be time to toss it out, according to Prothero.
“If in doubt, throw it out,” Prothero said, encouraging people to find their trashcan.
Prothero emphasizes the importance of throwing away clutter. In many homes she has helped organize, a simple first step was picking up trash from the floor and surfaces and throwing it away.
“Less is best,” Prothero said, pointing to how less stuff means less to take care of and less money wasted.
Think of some way to reward yourself after completing a task.
Purging and organizing can be exhausting, both emotionally and physically. Prothero recommends to reward yourself and be proud of what you have accomplished.
Rewards for organizing should not be more things that will add to the clutter or replace what you just got rid of, according to Prothero. She recommends rewarding yourself with things that are edible, wearable, perishable or experiential.
While taking time to enjoy the completion of one task, don’t let it stop you from changing your habits and continuing to work on organizing your life.
“You are never done getting organized,” Prothero said. “Life changes and so do we.”
