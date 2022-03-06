There is nothing like curling up with a cup of coffee and a good book to take the chill out of a cold and dreary Oregon winter day. I did a lot of that last month, and I read some gems.
I always am on the lookout for Pacific Northwest authors, and I recently came across Glen Erik Hamilton, whose Van Shaw series currently runs to six books. Hamilton stuck out because he has received accolades from thriller heavyweights Lee Child and Meg Gardiner. Also, the fourth book in the series, “Mercy River,” is set in Oregon.
UCAN AmeriCorps Participant Lydia Rathe reached out to Hamilton, who agreed to a virtual visit with the library in October. Stay tuned for more details.
In the meantime, start your Hamilton binge with “Past Crimes,” which introduces Shaw, an Army veteran who is summoned home to Seattle by his grandfather 10 years after their falling out. By the time Van arrives, Dono is comatose after being shot, and Van has to figure out why his presence suddenly was requested.
It has to do with Dono’s lifelong criminal activities, in which Van took part as a teen. This time, it happens to be stolen diamonds. And it has to do with family and tying up loose ends.
Flashback chapters fill in the story from Van’s childhood, and the propulsive action made this a page-turner. Fans of Child’s Jack Reacher series and John Sandford’s mysteries may enjoy this.
“The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by debut author Eva Jurczyk is a lovely mystery set in the world of a Canadian academic library. Just as she is nearing retirement, Liesl Weiss becomes interim library director when her boss is hospitalized with a stroke, and the job quickly turns difficult when a priceless manuscript goes missing.
When a fellow librarian disappears soon after, thereby becoming the prime suspect of the theft, Liesl finds herself at odds with the university president, prominent donors and her coworkers to clear her friend’s name and find the true culprit. Along the way, the reader learns about Liesl’s sometimes difficult marriage, her often tenuous connections with her colleagues and her career as a rare books librarian.
“Rare Books” provides a lot of fodder for book clubs, from the rigid hierarchies inherent in institutional settings to society’s collective response to mental illness to the cost-benefit analysis of holding onto earth-shattering secrets.
Finally, “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood is a saucy romance set in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) academia by a debut author who has a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Olive Smith is a graduate student who convinces the esteemed and feared Professor Adam Carlsen to fake-date so her best friend will not feel guilty seeing her former boyfriend. Despite some awkward encounters, it is clear there is chemistry of the non-scientific variety between Olive and Adam.
The inevitable mixed signals and miscommunications ensue, testing the couple’s romance. I enjoyed the inside revelations about the competition and stress of graduate school (it became obvious that STEM grad school is much different than library grad school), and Olive’s vulnerabilities were realistically portrayed.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
