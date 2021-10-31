EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 2000. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Today is Halloween but last year it was also the date for a full moon. A double-whammy for those of us who belong to the Howl at the Moon Club.
The Howl at the Moon Club is a loosely gathered association of senior citizens in Roseburg, Oregon, who meet on the date of the full moon and howl at it to embarrass our children and probably the neighbors.
My wife and I formed the club in Roseburg some years ago at the suggestion of Liz Carpenter, former press secretary of Lady Bird Johnson. Liz originated the club in her Washington, D.C., days and, as we Southerners would say, “carried it back to Texas” when she left the White House along with President Johnson.
Sometimes in her Texas accent, Liz calls it the “The Bay at the Moon Club.”
Either way, when the moon is full, we Mooners go out and howl at it. Sometimes in these Oregon overcast days we are more than likely howling at the streetlight.
We have the most fun when there is an eclipse. At that time we always gather at Mooner Corrine McTaggart’s house, which is situated on a hill above the floor of Garden Valley and is an ideal spot not only to howl at the moon, but also to have a clear view of the eclipse.
Lately, the club events have been spotty because members have died off, or become too ill to participate.
But we still telephone each other on full moon nights and synchronize our howl at the moon. Sometimes when I have been away from home on a full moon night I return to find a light flashing on my answering machine. Sure enough there will be one or two calls — no message, just an eerie wolf howl.
When we were really active I even produced a monthly newsletter for the group, which kept the members up on full moon events around the world. The masthead had a sky full of stars and a bright orange full moon in one corner. In the other corner stood a wolf, head held aloft, his mouth puckered in a long howl.
How would I ever get enough moon-howling news to fill up a newsletter? I would fill it up just writing about the weird things that happened every full moon. Ask any policeman and he will tell you people go berserk when the moon is full.
Many psychiatrists and psychologists discount this theory as bunk, but doctors and nurses who work the emergency room and policemen who work the beat know it is true. I worked a police beat in Los Angeles County for eight years and I can attest that on the day of a full moon you could count on getting good stories off the police blotter.
When our Howl at the Moon Club membership got so large we outgrew meeting in homes, I was delegated to find a meeting place. Since we were all seniors, I investigated using the Roseburg Senior Center. I was told it was OK, but we had to be out by 9 p.m.
What self-respecting moon howler is going to go home by 9 p.m.? I then asked about using the Community Room at the Linus Oakes Retirement Center in Roseburg, but I was told that we’d have to do the howling quietly inside the facility because some of their residents retired early.
We tried a spot in downtown Roseburg, but it was just up the street from the police station and the police thought we were some of the lunatics out on the town.
There is no place like your own backyard for howling at the moon. Listen closely this Friday.
