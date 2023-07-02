Venus rules the evening sky for one more month. Tonight, look to the west to spot a bright star as twilight fades. That’s Venus. Tonight, Venus will set nearly two hours after the sun. Each night in July, Venus will set a bit earlier.
By mid-month, Venus will set just slightly more than one hour after sunset. Mercury joins Venus by mid-month, setting just under an hour after sunset. Both can be spotted in twilight. As Venus sinks toward the setting sun each night, Mercury climbs slowly.
As July closes, Venus will be visible only a few minutes after sunset in bright twilight; while Mercury will briefly claim the title of evening star.
Telescope observers can enjoy the rapid apparent changes to Venus. Tonight, Venus will appear as a fat crescent about 30% illuminated and 33 arcseconds in diameter. Each week, Venus loses about 7-8% illumination and gains about 6 arcseconds of apparent size.
Look on July 21 to find Venus as a large slender crescent with a disk bigger than Jupiter. By Aug. 1, Venus will be a razor thin crescent (5% illuminated) more than 50 arcseconds across. Under ideal condition and good eyesight, people can see Venus as a crescent without a telescope.
Watch the western sky from July 7-11 to spy Mars and Venus dance with Regulus, the brightest star of Leo. On July 7, Mars is less than 2 degrees to the upper right of Regulus with Venus 5 ½ degrees below to the right.
Each night, until July 10, Mars creeps closer to Regulus. On July 10, Mars is about a moon-width above Regulus. The pair will look like a wide double star. Mars then creeps away to the upper left of Regulus after July 10.
The slender crescent moon shows the way to spotting Mercury on July 18. Two nights later, the fatter moon visits Mars. Look on July 21 to see a wide diagonal array of the crescent moon, Mars, Regulus, Venus and Mercury.
Watch Regulus on July 26-29 as Mercury climbs steadily toward Regulus. The best nights to spot this conjunction will be July 27-28 as Mercury draws within 1/3 moon-width before falling away.
Saturn rises in the southeast tonight just before midnight. Tonight, the best telescope views will occur by 1:30 a.m. By mid-month, Saturn will be visible before 11 p.m. and well placed by 1 a.m. By Aug. 1, Saturn will rise before 10 p.m. and be ready for your telescope by midnight.
Dawn planets
Jupiter rules the dawn skies. Tomorrow morning, Jupiter rises a bit after 2 a.m. About ½ hour later, Uranus follows. Dim Neptune precedes Jupiter by about 90 minutes. As July closes, Neptune will rise just after 10:30 p.m. while Jupiter and Uranus will rise just after midnight.
￼Meteor showers
July signals the kick-off of the summer-fall meteor shower season. From mid-July to mid-August, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids zip across the early morning skies.
A bright moon will interfere with peak counts for both showers on July 30/31. The best strategy is to look a few mornings before the usual peak when the moon has set by 1:30 a.m.
Counts at 3 a.m. on July 27-28 should be 10-15 meteors per hour with a few bright fireballs from the Alpha Caps.
Umpqua Astronomers meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Doug Pieschel will host and will discuss astronomy news and summer stargazing.
More information: umpquaastronomers.org, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
