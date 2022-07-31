There still is plenty of time to participate in the Summer Reading Program, which concludes Aug. 20.
Adults are working through a reading log with 30 prompts, including “The first book in a series” and “A book of short stories.” For folks who like more flexibility in their reading, there are seven opportunities to read a book of your choice.
For each category completed, readers will be entered into a random prize drawing for two $100 gift cards to Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg. Readers also have the opportunity to win a $25 gift card to the following downtown Roseburg businesses: Umpqua Sweets & Treats, the People’s Goods, Gathering Grounds Coffee House and Old Soul Pizza.
It is not necessary to complete the entire reading log. Super readers who fill out an entire log are welcome to submit a second log. A book may be used for only one category.
Audiobooks, physical books and electronic books may be counted.
Reading logs are available at the library and on the library’s SRP web page at roseburgpubliclibrary.org. They must be returned in person to the library or emailed to library@cityofroseburg.org by Aug. 27 to be eligible for prizes.
If you’re looking for inspiration, I highly recommend Fredrik Backman’s Beartown trilogy. I just finished the second book, “Us Against You,” and used it for the category “A book set in a forest” because Beartown is located in northern Sweden, and the forest plays an important role.
I love sports, so the fact that it’s a book about hockey is a plus. Really, though, the characters make the series special.
There is Peter, the hockey team’s general manager, a former professional player who returned to his hometown after a career-ending injury; Maya, Peter’s daughter, who is ostracized after reporting she was raped by the Bears’ star player; and Benji, a gifted player whose life changes forever when his secret is revealed. There are so many others: Amat, an up-and-coming star; Ramona, owner of the local bar; and Bobo, one of the Bears’ supporting players.
Start with “Beartown,” in which the characters are introduced and Maya’s story plays out. Then read “Us Against You,” which focuses on Peter, Benji, Maya and Ana, Maya’s best friend. Then get ready for the final book, “The Winners,” which is due to be published in September.
Look for more staff picks on the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com; click on Booklists to get started.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 9 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 Crumbl Cookies gift card.
This week features a five-question, multiple-choice quiz testing your literary knowledge.
To participate, visit the library’s website and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 9 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for a list of the questions.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all correctly completed submissions.
