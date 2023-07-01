Kudos to the staff and volunteers at the Riddle City Library for a glorious Summer Reading Program outdoor event last week. It was truly heartwarming to see over 60 Riddle children having such a good time outside! This year’s SRP theme is “All together now” and kids got some teamwork experience right off the bat with old-fashioned three-legged races and a tug-of-war. There were no sore losers – just a whole lot of smiles and laughter.
The main event, though, was the homemade obstacle course, which was hugely popular with kids from tiny to teen all climbing, leaping, racing and scrambling to get through the course, not once but again and again. With no time clocks or scorecards no one was worried about making points or outrunning anyone else. Everyone from the littlest to the biggest just raced and jumped and climbed and dipped (into an inflatable pool) for the pure joy off it.
But what struck me most was the courtesy every one of the 60-some children showed for each other. Big kids helped the littles get over, under or through with no impatience, pushing or shoving and – miraculously, given the level of chaos – not a single collision. I think grown-ups could learn a lot from Riddle’s children.
Many, many thanks to RCL staff and volunteers for making such a wonderful day possible for Riddle kids. And I know there will be more great Summer Reading Program opportunities in coming weeks. Not to mention the encouragement to read, read, read, just for the pleasure of it, during summer vacation.
