Kudos to the staff and volunteers at the Riddle City Library for a glorious Summer Reading Program outdoor event last week. It was truly heartwarming to see over 60 Riddle children having such a good time outside! This year’s SRP theme is “All together now” and kids got some teamwork experience right off the bat with old-fashioned three-legged races and a tug-of-war. There were no sore losers – just a whole lot of smiles and laughter.

